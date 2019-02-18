Too Long in the Wind



that morning you awoke

to wrinkled wrists skin

not smooth as the night before

in the light too muted for morning

a sparrow’s song seemed unfinished

writing came dressed

in made-for-television sentences

warped grammar allowing

a mere rant in 80 characters

you who can no longer make tears

weep silently for every miscreant

act against humanity every

enslavement lynching rape of humanity

your eighth decade remains raw

inside the choke-hold memory

of the normalcy of it all

in the great slave-holding state

of Virginia cops stop traffic

for an endangered snake slithering

across the road but what else

could a good cop do

a red hawk sails above the tree line

on a chimney pot a robin struts

