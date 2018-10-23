Plato, Azaleas, Bluebird



A shaft of sunlight on the creek; in the shallows

Three trout slip in & out of shadow, nudging moss-green stones.

The mathematicians tell us that there are

An infinite number of infinities.

Did I say July? My grandmother said, I meant 1953.

A spray of lilacs in a small vase.

I was trying to identify the little bird in the pine tree

That makes a sound like Plato crying in the forest.

Spooned together in bed, my arms around her, our fingers

Touching. I notice our hands are sleeping swans.

~

Old & twisted cottonwoods line the creek;

It’s their asymmetry that gives them balance.

Is there anything you have left undone?

Is there any undone thing you have left?

We lay down in our bodies. Such a nice place to be.

Thank you thank you thank you thank you…

Rilke words: star, puppet, mirror, rose.

Dickinson words: purple, soul, secret.

Did I say lilacs? I meant azaleas.

Did I say Plato? I meant Chief Joseph.

~

Silhouettes of horses returning to the barn at dusk.

A mountain bluebird sings a last song with his whole body.

It’s not ugliness or violence

That will break your heart, but beauty.

I don’t think I can bear it any longer, my friend said,

& I don’t even know what it is.

This evening’s sunfall is a literal translation

Of Dickinson’s poem beginning, The skies can’t keep their secret.

Let worry sleep; let hope dream.

Let silence have the last word.

Gary Short is the author of three books of poems. Among his honors are a fellowship from the NEA and a Pushcart Prize. He recently taught at the University of Mississippi and in the Drew University low-residency MFA program. He lives in Panajachel, Guatemala.



Header photo by Rachel Kolokoff Hopper, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Gary Short by Brett Hall Jones.