I fall asleep

in wind, and dream

wind, horizon-

wide desert

wind. People say

dreams reveal

us to our-

selves. So when I

wake I

set out, wander wind-

scoured mountain

ridgelines, getting to know

myself again.

This is what it

means to be

human, they

say: tools,

language, stories

perhaps. It seems

so simple. And yet

what am I

when the eye, the mirror-

deep eye empties

mind of everything

but a storyless white-

tailed hawk

banking steeply

into a wild

pencil-thin

thermal, wings

buffeted as it

spirals up and finally

vanishes into

desert sky?

Traveling today I

found a river

somewhere inside

me, wondered

how far it

wanders there

and how much

sky it

mirrors. All day

long, wind and desert

light, I

followed that river’s

distances, shedding

histories,

histories, until I was

nothing but

river. Nearing

mountains, I grew

cold with snow-

melt and evening

wolves drank from my

currents, tasting

the clarity of water

rinsing through every

cell alive, always

changing, always its own

transparent self.

The desert sees

itself through

many brilliant

eyes, whole

histories of eyes: antelope

eyes, hummingbird,

fox, lizard, vulture. It

knows itself

so perfectly

by now, I wonder

why it keeps

talking like this?

Water rinses

stone steadily

away, a promise it

never stops

perfecting. I’m

made of stone dust

it long ago

scoured loose, and it keeps

rinsing through my

every glistening

cell with its elemental

promise. By now

there’s nothing

to it: I can

return so

easily to streamwater

thin across

bedrock, wade

there through

mirrored origins.

The desert never

mentions arrival. Solar

heat, sky, dust-

light, a few parched

colors—they

rinse so far

through me

there’s nowhere

else to go. I

set out.

