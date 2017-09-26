Deer in a Gated Park

Wild gardens overlooked by night lights…

– Barbara Guest



1.

Bare woods’ sky scrolled by snow. Grey car

under the window, scrolled by snow.

Beyond, three hundred acres of forest,

trees vertical and slant, straight lines

displacing perspective, rendering a grid,

a vista scrolled by snow.

The imagination wanders, lost in this

resurrected wilderness, second-growth forest,

hardwood and pine staggered with stone walls

built by settlers: colonials self-transplanted,

sheep farmers and builders of barns.

Consider the organization of a tree

whose structure is mathematical–

a pattern producing green.

Trees in woods producing trees,

aspiring upward, more vertical than lush,

overreaching themselves toward light.

How the world keeps finding its way

back to its first self, its one or two ideas

called root and seed. Leaves made from leaves,

one code that raises forest out of earth.

I pace the large, light-filled room

whose windows offer a landscape beyond touch,

a sense of cold awakened in the mind

by a view of snowy woods, dusk falling

into the spaces between things

and nesting there. In the room, a couch,

a red carpet woven with geometric figures,

a piano shining, all dark wood and polished gleam,

white teeth of keys.

Beside the great stone hearth, beneath the mirrored

mantle, a stack of firewood with sharp edges,

logs freshly split, pale inside. Green wood.

The blaze in the great fireplace

licking up in little flames. I have built the fire

with wood piled in a box by my door,

left there at morning, with kindling of paper and sticks.

The piano is silent. I place my fingers on words,

counting weights and tones on a page.

The red carpet with figures that are geometric,

not representing nature, the faithful would say,

as if anything were not nature. All culture

and history gathers in this room: its glass and wood,

its cushions and table, the books with their marks

that stand for sounds and pictures in the mind,

and snow gently scrolling past high windows.



2.

The deer come at dusk and bend to the pine boughs.

Space opens around them with every step.

Imagining they are free,

they are free. Their part always

to step through the membrane, to reveal

there is no membrane, and no stepping through.

Tracks in fresh snow appear to lead

from one place to the next, as if to mark

a record of progress, a path occasioned

by circumstance and small moments of choice.

Accident of prints and accident of snow,

the sound of a plow scraping the road.

Once they would put a mark on the trees

that were tall and straight enough for ships’ masts.

This meant the tree was owned by the king.

What we understood of tree then, how it appeared to us,

was changed. The element of comparison enters,

a judgment of ends, so that to see a tree now

is perhaps to imagine voyages:

wooden ships, or timbers sawed to planks.

The king’s table sanded to a gloss, fenestration

embellished with carvings, all furbishes of rank

and circumstance, ceremony of majesty that must

be imagined before it can exist, this mind-

created order made real. Mystery, that we had a king

and then did not. How he was imagined into being

and named sacred, a way of holding an idea

which might fall away if it were not held strongly

beyond mind, somehow appointed, ordained.

If a tree is property of the king,

we may assume a kingdom.

Stone walls, and sheep grazing cleared land.

The deer lie down in the pines,

or they wander under trees, inside a membrane

that moves with them, owning themselves.

We cannot feel what they know, the unbounded space

before each step. The king’s deer

the peasant must not hunt on pain of death.

His park enclosing space, his kingship foreclosing

margins. The king, the central mind,

great ego without whose order we wander

no longer as animals, made strangers here,imagining.



3.

Here is what I would say of the imagination:

that one thing disappears into another,

a lineage of similitude, repetition of ideas

reiterating the first act. Leaves made from leaves,

one code that raises forest out of earth. Yet we create

transformation, an alchemy of difference

with our questions, inserting what is not

into the is— our ambition a secret charge.

But perhaps I have mistaken the question

and you are not looking for something made

and strange-cornered in the mind, but rather

some lush utterance, a lyric unleash,

as in night gardens lit by desire,

fragrant strange flowers leaned down to whisper

secret fount. Something awaiting us,

some destiny given, to be discovered and entered whole.

Not this unmoving scene of woods

and scroll of snow, of which we make

what we will. I think you are wishing

for something that doesn’t require making,

the sought-after thing the mind knows

as an animal knows, following a scent through woods,

through dark drawn on. What calls us out,

what we call after…



4.

Here a triptych of windows partitioned in squares,

glass and muntins, frame after frame repeating,

a grid laid over the woods, their wilds darkening beyond.

Dusk. I turn to the window, then to another window,

facing east, then north. I am beginning to see nothing

beyond this room with its high ceiling and the fire

burning in a grate, the tree consumed by air,

its sunlight heat released, rendering sap-juice

to blister and char. Crack and snap of small branches,

burning, and the roar of a car on the road below

breaking the dream of refuge. I did not see the cars

until their lights flashed through the trees.

I was imagining wilderness, yet world was here,

its history and making. Abraham’s sheep on the hillside,

the forests of Judah cut for ship’s timbers.

Deer grazing on pine boughs as night falls. Snow

scrolling past darkening branches, blurred in snow light.



5.

Deer in a gated park moving freely

inside the king’s imagined wilderness.

Their tracks will melt, without meaning

except as we follow them. We read the past,

the way the deer has gone, not where it is going.

The table, a fire, a book of maps.

The map is drawn after the journey;

those otherwise conceived are useless,

fantastic with dragons, whirlpools, and djinns.

If nothing, no direction, was intended,

if no meaning was thought of, we say

we were following something ordained.

If not destiny then a natural order.

The question seemed to go on opening forever.

I could not find its dimensions.

Because I did not see the gate I wandered free

and made the world inside my mind.

The seed in the tree, the seed in the earth,

the tree inside the earth, and all the earth within.

One mystery of repeating: reiteration of form,

the moment made again, remade.

When the windows were transparent, made of light,

their spaces opening vision, when the threshold

was invisible, I believed I was free. The world

continuous, a membrane interpenetrating, one realm

breathed into another. Then, gazing mastered space

though I looked from a frame made of wood

and glass, from a place built for shelter.

Prints mark snow as snow falls to fill them,

and stone walls are rebuilt

though the sheep are gone, sold away

to other farms, their lineage continued,

their blood not lost though changed

by time, absorbed like salt in water, become real.

When the deer walk out of the frame

that holds our knowing, they are gone.

The grid dissolved, each kingdom perishing.

And still like sensors, we feel them ahead of us,

our subtle instruments, pulsed ahead into dark.

They send back signals, too faint to read,

from worlds never reached by mind.

Cynthia Huntington is the Frederick Sessions Beebe Professor in Writing at Dartmouth, where she has taught English and creative writing since 1988. A 2016 Guggenheim Fellow in Poetry, she has published six books of poetry as well as a prose memoir. Her most recent publication, a polyphonic book-length poem titled



Header photo of snowy woods by Finmiki, courtesy Pixabay.

