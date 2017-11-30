S.T.F.U.D.



Eichmann, Mengele, the pupil-drowning dread is allied to Awe.

Awe capitalized, since this has always been God’s show. See

here: when the message of Love is trampled by the billion-ton ox,

8 million greasy spots & counting, will you follow My command?

What Chlorox? It’s a nimble itty-bitty hoe-down here today! Boys,

the nitty-gritty: Walter Huston’s eyes are gleaming like gold, & now

are constellations in sky, a lavender & mauve petal of breast-

feather tucked-up purling to the universal rib of that great black bird:

What Bosom? What Eye? “I am very sorry for you” you say

to the brain-damaged father who kills his brain-damaged son,

“I know you’re not who you wanted to be.” If you unlock this present

is a tortured Christ revealed? “I deserve someone who loves me,

who grows from my happiness, not feeds off my distress.”

Wheel of ivory, wheel of onyx, & gold, & the most precious: wood,

lie down in the waterfall of the leaves’ rustle, the fish are in

their atmosphere unblinking, the net, the knife, the spuming plume of

redistribution. Vengeance is Mine, saith the Lord. Invite the Tiger

& give up your organs he who is without anger, for the innocent

must eat the swine who are pearls. As a pearl is lapped

by a cradling planet, her luminescence coated in all colors.