Dear America



You used to creep into my room,

remember?

I was eleven and you kept coming,

night after night, in Tehran, slid in

from inside the old radio on my desk, past

the stack of geometry homework, across

the faded Persian carpet, and thrust

into me, with rock and roll thumps.

I loved you more than bubble gum,

more than the imported bananas

street vendors sold for a fortune.

I thought you were azure, America,

and orange, like the sky, and poppies,

like mother’s new dress, and kumquats.

I dreamed of you America, I dreamed

you every single night with the ferocity

of a lost child until you became true like flesh.

And when I arrived at you, you punched

yourself into me like a laugh.

Header photo of radio and lamp by chrisli8020, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Sholeh Wolpé by Bonnie Perkinson.

