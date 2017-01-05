Finalist : Terrain.org 7th Annual Contest in Poetry



armistice



consider last autumn a war

and today the quiet restlessness

that follows. when the bricks must be relaid

but building comes second to sleep

and sleep comes second to wine.

certain nights we think it will heal

itself without our help. it’s possible

we’re right. better to sit and wait

for summer, sip slowly from our glasses

and shiver through the damp of February.

ignore our itching bones. we shouldn’t miss

the fighting or the losing, yet

we do. these days even the wind can’t decide

whether it’s moving or standing still.

“astronomers capture violent newborn star”



think the womb of space, or empty

pockets, their lint. some millions

of years between, & this just

a light show—do you see?

the butterfly net cast across

galaxies—asteroids & comets

slipping unseen through the mesh

& isn’t it such a mystery—the looking

back in time, the wrapping of the mind

around the word distant

the fact is, it’s all so much farther

than we realize. these days I find myself

mired in science. in the dark my blinds

cast shadows across angled walls,

supernovae teased from flashing blue

police beacons below. I lie next to you

or no one & it is almost a comfort

to know that we are made of quarks

that we are as much carbon as dying

stars & what I mean is, we’re all so

much farther than we feel, touching

but not touching in the afterglow

of a violent beginning—the purple-red

spread of all this universal burning

terraform

after “The Space Project”



i.

the cobweb in the corner of the ceiling

vibrates with the sound of it: all planets &

noise,

this music set to the universe’s static—the grandest

case of tinnitus doctors never diagnosed.

the spider eats a fly, wrapped.

I pick at the skin around my fingernails.

ii.

my ex-lover told me that one night on the porch

he heard three cockroaches mating & he saw it

as it happened, & the noise was

this slight, moist, exoskeletal rubbing—

like a tiny washboard in a tiny bluegrass band

like the predator

shrunk & slowed down to a crawl

& the finish was something profoundly unsettling

the shuddering

close of wing the dismount

the flushed, satisfied scurry

across bare feet

iii.

maybe all living things

vibrate at this same frequency

maybe we time our breaths & thrusts & chirps

to mete a harmony with unseen moons

with the gone stars we’re made of—

iv.

now the web is tensed & still; now

the spider lounges, bloated

now I am heavy

a gas giant now I rise

become a crumb in no atmosphere

v.

maybe we are so small so unbreathing

maybe we make no sounds

to the universe at all—



vi.

skin terraformed, I am

transformed

into some new earth ripe for alien life

I tell this to the universe & wait

& wait

I tell this to the universe

& it says nothing back

Katie Prince received her MFA from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. In the spring of 2017, she will be serving as artist-in-residence at Klaustrid, in Fljótsdalsvegur, Iceland. Her poems have been published in or are forthcoming from Fugue, Smoking Glue Gun, Portland Review, and Gigantic Sequins, among others.







Photo of Eagle Nebula by WikiImages, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Katie Prince by Katie Prince.

