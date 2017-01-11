Finalist : Terrain.org 7th Annual Contest in Poetry

If You Were to Build a Coyote



If you were to build a coyote with your child, you might begin

with a leaf pile as big around as your child’s arms.

You might place the leaves into a trash bag.

You might cut out triangles from brown paper

grocery bags using the blunt-tipped scissors with purple handles

that your child can use to cut by herself. You might guide

her hands. Two triangles for ears, one upside-down triangle

for a face. A piece of brown twine you found in the garden

for a tail. If you don’t make legs

for your coyote, she can’t run away from you,

you might tell your child, who solemnly nods and hugs

the crackling animal she’s made. The coyote,

you might tell your child, figures greatly in American Indian mythology

as a trickster. The trick is that the coyote

hunts the rats and the pomegranates rotting in the grass

or pushes her black nose through the soft shit-steaming diapers,

coffee grounds, and avocado peels we put outside

our house. The trick is that the coyote has learned to live

with ryegrass and trash cans, mountain laurel and the moist low places

in the garden. You might tell your child that at night

the coyote drinks the rainwater pooled in the smooth white stones

outside her bedroom window. With a rough warm tongue.

If you wake up in the night, you might hear her lapping, and it sounds

like water dripping in the sink. If you step out of your bed

and go to the window, the coyote will turn to you

with hazel eyes, regard you coolly until she sees

that it’s you, the one who made her,

and then she might tell you about her night, and yours.

Crepe Myrtle



If time were wind that blew through me

I would feel it like that: frothing

my whitening crown, bending my

limbs, casting my flowers

into the rain-slick street. If time

were a jay that flew through me,

I would wear as ornament

the blue veins it drew. If I were

to plant my face in the lowest

branch’s lowest cluster of blooms,

I would smell the fence next to the tree,

the street on the other side of the fence,

and honey in a tablespoon.

If the crinkled flowers’ semi-

transparent suggestions were to keep falling

in such abundance, petaling

my face and hair and shoulders and neck,

I would not be blamed for thinking

they suggested sadness, despite

the unfathomable fabrication

of next spring’s leaves and white flowers

deep in the bark and secreted

roots. If I were to venture farther

under its canopy, I would be

too old to stand in the shade

and not discern it as the shade

beauty casts on the no longer beautiful.

If, softly roaring on the other

side of the fence, cars were to speed

downtown as if to undo time

with crepe myrtle petals dotting

their tires (while the tree nods or bows

with a fullness like grace),

the memory of this would slam

and maybe sadden me if I

could remember it when the tree

sheds long strips of its bark and drops

every last one of its orange leaves

in autumn when time comes for it.

Backyard Rhyme



Compost, gate post, lamppost, leaf,

possum tail and possum teeth.

Sapling, dove wing, honeybee,

three peaches on the tree.

One turned brown,

one stayed green,

one was pierced by grackle beak.

P-I-T spells pit sings she.

