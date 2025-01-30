harriet tubman speaks to

sonya massey

I rebuke you in the name of jesus

– sonya massey



they both sit at sonya’s kitchen table

smoke cigarettes the smoke

unfolding from the hallows

of their mouths

harriet holds sonya’s hands

sure and steady

sonya speaks quiet

the walls thin and perverse

pitted with bullets

smeared blood the color

of rust shows

harriet her children

brown and willowy in photos

they talk of everything

summer barbecues and laughter

how god is an unsteady shield

for bullets or bombs

the sun begins to rise

pale and bloodless

the same sky cast over gaza

harriet and sonya pray



on july 6th, 2024, sonya massey was shot to death by a police officer in her home, after calling for assistance regarding a suspected home invasion

chrystul kizer reads of

harriet tubman in prison

on the worst days she reads of harriet as a child

emptying traps in a frozen marsh

imagines her bare chilled limbs feels the ache

of icy fingers trawling dark water for the dead

she reads how harriet studied escape like a religion

fluent in the land and sky could translate

the position of faithless stars into flight

then looks around her cell a gray bitter

lesson and remembers her own fleeing

from wisconsin to louisiana trees

gowned in snow the press of january’s sulky sun

against her face the dead white man

who raped her at 16 frozen and gone

her bullet buried forever in his chest

and she is alone at last facing a thousand miles

of winding exultant road a child following its mother home



chrystul kizur is a young black girl and survivor of sex trafficking, who killed her abuser in self defense, and was sentenced to eleven years in prison