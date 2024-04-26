Three Poems by Zoë Fay-Stindt

Like the Wildfires Out the Train Window, I was Born

with a bucket of grief and an unmanageable

hunger. The fire and I share pixels, atoms, an affinity

for creation. In this world, planting blueberry bushes

breaks my mother’s spine. If I let the world do

what it wanted with me, body as livewire. Instead

I drink wine with an old enemy and touch her knee

while the darkness takes over. The sky hasn’t been true blue

for weeks. Years. Summer solace with no a/c, I watch a fly

circle my areola. There’s no where she hasn’t touched.

Six small hands, and none of them bruising me.

Want



Who was first

to call violence

a journey, foolproof cruise

to the other side of hurt

or innocence? Who said,

material! Said, use it!

These sharp and glinting

ornaments for my

over-watered lawn,

the audience humming,

sorrow-cooing, cheering

for the worst I have to offer.

I just want the ocean

to be an ocean—

and not on fire.

And no oily mouth, no

cindered bodies caught

in its orange jewel.

I want my mother’s vertebrae

to never break again, least of all

when she looks up to admire

the christmas lights brightening

our street, then leans back

to meet the stars

and just keeps falling.

Lick

I spent the summer naked. Crouched

as close to the earth as the earth would

let me, or my knees, crackling. I slept

on the crumbling terrace for a small lick

of breeze and listened to the wild boars

snort and root the soil up below, rub

their thistled sides against the trunks,

shaking. The neighborhood cat with one eye

came each night, claws out for pleasure

to knead my thighs before curling

into my curl. Though he’d hiss

when I adjusted, untouchable, we got on

like that, loving, two commas, holding

each other a little nervous, a little quick

to nip. All summer I moved my animal

self closer to the front. Yipped and yowled

out of this feral mouth, slept splayed, opened

to the stars. Made love sitting up, watched

the buck moon set red into the hills behind

my lover’s head, loud in my guttural living.

The world, affected, pulled me into the chorus.