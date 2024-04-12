One Poem by Sarah Giragosian

To the Source

Take my hand: will you bring me to the source,

to the river’s mouth? If I rise with the river,

I’ll be flooded with cattails and runoff. If I run off

with you, do you know a place beyond the arm

of the state? It’s getting late. Lead me to the heart-

land or a body of water, to my earliest language

so we can pledge to soil, seed, and air,

indivisible in a sparrow’s first subsong.

What if all’s related: the quality of light,

the Superfund site, the lump in the breast,

the songbirds sighted too early in spring?

In the smog, the only sunrise that can be seen

stalls out on a TV screen. Perhaps somewhere else

somebody’s birthright is sunlight, but in this Big Gulp

country, my body’s an artifact of industry: a trial, a test.

PCBs in the bloodstream, exposure to mercury

and lead dioxins. My fertility’s uncertain,

and that wheeze you hear could be a symptom,

could be a prickle of grief.

It’s getting late and the garden’s flooded.

Its dredgings speak of sacrifice: broken teeth

of harrow, patented seeds and chrysanthemum—

engineered blue. When the time comes,

we can count on our kind to reroute the river upstream,

to remake whole cities rather than ourselves. It’s getting late,

and the heat’s unseasonable, but season,

which meant once a proper time, a sowing,

now means scrounging for another morsel

of land, an ice floe to rest on, or a gesture of hope—

a spell of rain or the essential play of bees

in a force field of strawberries. It’s getting late,

the Arctic’s burning, and you cannot coax methane

back under permafrost. The mush spits up seal-

skin boots, seeds and microbes,

mammoth bones and pathogens,

viruses that will follow the dotted lines of love.

How does this song go? Is it told in a whisper

with a crack in the voice?

If you tilt your ear to the earth, what do you hear?

It’s getting late, and the whales are singing a little flat:

so loud the acoustics of cracking icebergs,

they may be changing their pitch to be heard.