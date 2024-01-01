Letter to America by Rachel Edelman

Dear Memphis,

Once, my grandma’s mailbox toppled

in straight-line winds

that tipped an old oak

onto her roof—

burst the tomato pots

she’d lugged up the ladder.

From time to time, the metal caved

at the hands

of someone’s baseball bat.

Her knobby wrist

used to dash a ballpoint

across a legal pad—

slim pen loops

to distances she’d mapped

on the butcher paper family tree.

We used to turn old envelopes

inside-out. We unstuck

seams, smoothed

creases. She pressed

strips of tape

against the folds I held

with both hands, not a thought

to anyone’s answer.

I’ll never know

whose cursive burned

when we found

metal shards in her azalea,

a half-shell of duct tape

still intact from the homemade bomb.

Memphis, you know

what can tear through my words

when I send them

out into this weather.