Mailbox painted like American flag
Letter to AmericaPoetry
Letter to America by Rachel Edelman

Dear Memphis,

Once, my grandma’s mailbox toppled
                                          in straight-line winds
                                that tipped an old oak
      onto her roof—
burst the tomato pots
                           she’d lugged up the ladder.

                         From time to time, the metal caved
                    at the hands
of someone’s baseball bat.

        Her knobby wrist
used to dash a ballpoint
                    across a legal pad—
slim pen loops
               to distances she’d mapped
on the butcher paper family tree.

                       We used to turn old envelopes
        inside-out. We unstuck
                                seams, smoothed
                 creases. She pressed
   strips of tape
                        against the folds I held
       with both hands, not a thought
                                                to anyone’s answer.

                         I’ll never know
                              whose cursive burned
      when we found
metal shards in her azalea,
                       a half-shell of duct tape
still intact from the homemade bomb.                       

                           Memphis, you know
what can tear through my words
when I send them
                     out into this weather.

 

 

 

Rachel EdelmanRachel Edelman is a Jewish poet who writes into diasporic living. They are the author of the debut collection of poems Dear Memphis (River River Books, 2024), which offers a direct address to the city where they grew up. She teaches high school Language Arts in Seattle Public Schools, where embodiment and care root her personal, poetic, and pedagogical practice.

Header photo by Suzi Wilson, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Rachel Edelman by Gabrielle Bates.

