One Poem by Lance Larsen

My Spirit Animal Used to be the Armadillo

I was trying to explain the nuances of innocence

vs. experience in “The Tyger” when a student

said how randomly cool, her spirit animal

happened to be tiger, and soon students

were coughing out their own spirit guides: bear,

red-tailed hawk, cobra, the usual killing machines.

Also wolves. Not one vote for the manatee.

That’s when I chose the blubbery peacemaker

that nibbles sea grass. I needed more mellow

in my life. For years I channeled the armadillo.

I love the way they roll up in a ball like old

philosophers, hoping every iteration of fire

will pass them by, including gun-toting Texans.

But manatees, those pliant giants, are my new

magnetic north, soft and sad and nurse-like.

No, more like a librarian lost in the stacks.

Closest relative: elephant. Life expectancy:

sixty years plus eons and eons if you count the rough

drafts they’ve gone through. I count all rough drafts.

Best mythic explanation: one day moonlight

fell into a puddle of milk, got struck by lightning

and now the puddle twists and turns in the coastal

deep like a chubby ghost. If I said, Quick,

draw a manatee from memory, no cheating,

you’d likely sketch some slug of a creature

doing flip turns and call it good. Well, it isn’t good.

Manatees are dying in Florida and I’ve never

touched one. They’re dying in Florida,

and I’ve never paddled a single mangrove forest.

Some nights, dreaming of water, I remember

a neighbor girl in my third-grade class who drowned

in her own backyard. In a deep lake or fast

river I could understand, but on a cul-de-sac

under lazy maples, how? Maybe, if she

had chosen a dolphin or orca as her spirit

guide, she could have saved herself. It’s a dumb

thought, but back then I half-believed it.

Or a manatee, which I’d never heard of.

Picture plus-size ballerinas doing synchronized

swimming, only they synchronize all the amniotic

fluid wrapping the world and all the regret

I carry in the fat of my body. These days

the manatee turns circles in my square dreams.

These days I swim laps at the rec center.

After my final set, I like to sink to the bottom

and lie there, like the drowned girl. Gone

the kicking and splashing above, just bodies

in slow motion, like passing clouds. Then I close

my eyes and wait for a manatee with a battered

face to dive to the bottom and give me breath.

And when it happens, a miracle: my mouth tastes

like sleep and stars and eating oysters on

the half-shell for the first time. This is called excess

empathy. This is called trying to prevent

my own death. This is called drowned girl

dreaming among mangrove groves. Try saying that

quickly seven times. Try saying it underwater

in a grave while asking to live one more watery day.