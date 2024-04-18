Three Poems by Dorianne Laux

Fig

Now that I’m old I’m trying to stay

focused on my feet, trying not to

trip so I won’t break a hip, end up

in a hospital surrounded by a swarm

of nurses and germs, a plastic container

of apple sauce, a juice box of prunes,

bleachy blankets thin as a wish.

I don’t want to die like this, a kingdom

of white walls, machines beeping

beside me, saints appearing in my

peripheral vision offering to escort me

to the final door. I want to die bent

to the tide, lifting a shell to my ear

or listening to the duende of the blues

on an old record player, tapping the arm

to the next groove when it skips.

I don’t mind becoming fertilizer, that

honorable substance. It’s not the darkness

I fear. It’s the bright lights, needles

and ether, the P.A. system and the air-

conditioned air. I want to die like

a criminal in my own provenance,

eating the last stolen fig.

Bedtime Stories

I like falling asleep to Ancient Aliens, watching

those flickering X-file lights tessellating

through the forest, the glowing disks, triangles,

and long metal lozenges—the three basic shapes

of UFOs—caught on cameras and wobbly videos.

I love the secret of the pyramids, how the man

in a lab coat, scientist of renown, asks

How the heck did they do it? What kind of

celestial saw did they use? How did they transport

them from one island to another? What kind of alien

angels are carved into the chapels of massive stone?

I like listening to the hum of space gears

and distant stars, like tinnitus in a tin cup,

the sand turned to glass where the ship

touched down on their rotating bands

of turquoise lights? I love the child-like

drawings of those who’ve been abducted,

the ovoid heads on spider-like bodies,

their eyes translucent capsules of vitamin B12,

mouthless, earless, sexless creatures

tasked with human examination, prodding

and pulsing above the darkly vaginal ones,

flowering penises that must confound them

as much as they confound us, bathed

in a shower of curiosity and confusion

beneath the incandescent dome.

Episode after episode they arrive and depart,

each show more impossible and vaguely

probable than the last, until the night

finally takes me into the sweet release

of sleep and I doze off in the TV’s

cathode beam, its glimmer and glint,

its gleam and flare as I fall up into space

made of nothing but light and time, formless

and flailing, an alien to my waking life.

Moonflaw

The rivers of my brain

flow east and west,

or if I stand on my head

they pour into the floor.

Essex, England has a town

called Braintree, the River

Brain runs through it,

deep meander that joins

the Blackwater near Witham.

With whom? I asked, back

when I had a boyfriend

who used to say he just

“went out.” What he meant,

of course, was that his brain’s

convolutions, made up of sulci

(the creases) and gyri (the ridges)

told him he needed a beer.

The more we laugh, the more

we etch lines into our faces.

Charles Resnikoff says:

The fingers of your thoughts

are molding your face

ceaselessly. Dolphins

have more creases than

humans, which must mean

they laugh, even in their sleep.

The creases in the brain

are called “axions.”

The crease in your butt

is called the intergluteal cleft.

Between your nose and lip:

the philtrum. The underside

of your knee cap is called

the patella. Deep knee bends

can lead to wear and tear

and cause arthritis.

The muscles that cause

crow’s feet are the

M Orbicularis Oculi.

Happiness flaws

our lives. Brain creases

increase the available

surface area, like the fins

of car radiators. Only

dogs, cats, monkeys

and the aforementioned

dolphins have brain folds.

Rats, for instance,

still possess a primitive,

flat, unfolded brain.

A highly evolved trait

which allows us to lie

and know we are being

lied to, and still be happy,

still laugh in our sleep,

a flaw that is not quite

a flaw.