One Poem by Cody Smith

A Friend Tells Me His Grandfather is Dying as I Write a Note to Jonathan Johnson About His Latest Memoir

for Zach Johnston

And it came to pass, when they were gone over, that Elijah said unto Elisha, Ask what I shall do for thee, before I be taken away from thee. And Elisha said, I pray thee, let a double portion of thy spirit be upon me.

– 2 Kings 2:9





Jon, those golden bricks of larch leaves must’ve already fallen

toward you like fire-mist off the Idaho Selkirks, and I’m thinking

if I knew my life’s exact happiest moment, I couldn’t bear such grief.

Two years living in Spokane, my family only lost power once:

Those short days in that North country, nights with no juice

in the lines, just the family shadows in a waltz in the living room,

just the stories Thatcher spun above the fading crackle

of Douglas fir falling to cinders, to ashes. His voice lisped

with the newness of words, the pleasure of F’s and M’s,

long vowels lost between his teething gums. Where did that voice

go, Jon? I couldn’t sleep the night he first learned his K sound,

him teetering circles in front of the couch chanting Cody,

Cody, Daddy Cody, burying forever the Tody which he for so long

called me by. He wants to be a drummer, like I too once was.

Last night, he walloped moving boxes on the coffee table

to Phil Collins singing about something coming in the air tonight

for a half hour, and I knew then that time is only mallards

circling the reeds and cypress stumps looking for a familiar place

to light. My friend, who is losing his Grandpa back to the clods

of red clay, called me asking what I wish I’d told my own Grandpa

as he passed. You love him, I said. Who can ask for more? Just hold his hand.

So often the only love I pass on is some thought I think later

and with no one to tell, like this morning alone drinking coffee

under a thunderstorm that looks to rest in place a while.

What I didn’t tell my friend is what I know now: before he goes,

ask for a double portion of his spirit, which is something

I’m only saying this morning to my own dead grandfather.

And even still he comes to me now to laugh and say,

Awe, Hell. You don’t want a double of this, son, his laugh

falling off like a voice carrying farther than it should

over water before it finally falls back into the current.