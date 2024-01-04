Four Poems by Caleb Braun

Open and Closed, I

after April Gornik





Nothing is clear

but the blank

nothing that separates

bushland from raincloud.

That isn’t right. Notice

the break of black

shrubs, the light

grey and dots of white

that could be sand.

A path, at least:

to sea? to hill

overlooking more grass?

I imagine shadow

across the grand vision

beyond the canvas.

Or is that missing

suture included too

in the charcoal marks?

Assumed horizon,

estuary, the lasting

oasis past the pastel

perimeter that has

not but will soon

be covered

in rain.

The open space

will be livid shadow

over water, over city,

over hill or self or stream.

You must have seen so,

already reached in

your own basket of possible

visits. Not to be peered through,

or beyond, but found

here in smudges of thumbs

that could but don’t involve

amaranth, teak, bullion

of sands—like a dream

remembered dark, as children

sit and wiggle and watch

the shore or the rolling hills

of Texas, half-expecting to walk

toward the promise of sun

which here is not included,

except in the blank

brightening above the dense,

pregnant belly of the seeming

endless cloud.

Wild and Whirling

What’s worrying you? There’s that

wayward sky to look at. The forecast

today arrives in layers: bluegrey bulbous clouds

below a flat, diffuse sheet of white.

Admittedly, I have a particularly wide,

romantic view of the problem

on these flat plains and this

walk-bridge over 84. But I’d guess

it’s calmer there, at least. You can listen

to the cleat frequencies of keys,

doves in the cottonwood,

the peaceful metronome of our clocks.

Such human inventions, dicing up the day

into its dutiful segments. Again,

there are options: I can dread

the sudden, inevitable dénouement

hidden in the preach of each tick,

or rejoice knowing you’ll be waiting

at the table as the hand slams into 5

with a napkin in your lap and a chalice

in your happy hand

when like a rainstorm

I’ll appear—oh, at the specified time!

the specified place! Or, knowing

we’ll walk at noon along

the black-eyed Susans and dense petaled dahlias

in the horticulture gardens,

Tomorrow appears as if smell

were all I touched this world with. How often

our experience of the now is a prediction

of the next. And after that? A whole mess

of sense data dissolves like cotton on the ocean.

Or, that first cattail I ever picked

beside the lake and named it your name.

The seeds like solid timber bunched at the end

of a reed, compacted and pregnant

like air between eyes before a kiss.

The way it bloomed a million directions,

sudden explosion at the slightest touch—

and what I called your name

took off on the blind wind

wild and whirling as words

to disappear into the water

and among the huge oaks

strung with lights by the water’s edge.

Heading West

The consequences come as follows:

like a bird brain’s magnets, like a steeple.

One could mention the mesquites, greasewood

that inhabit the mind like a quiet suitor

in the foyer. Or elsewhere, the mosquitoes,

estuaries, and oaks. Two initial reactions:

place-pride or shame as the brain

sops the standing daylight

as bread sops soup. The self

gets lost in landscape whose widening

overcasts the flattened and shrinking,

fighting, stinking ego. Or

something of both can occur,

as when the seated figure blends peacefully

between the given pigment whose color

and character depends on the climate

(see Monet’s Weeping Willows).

Habits of Nature and the Customs of Men

That system’s sticking around, man.

Without the sun for two weeks

the plains are cold and dry and unbearable.

New down, cut wood, lotion;

turns out, I’d been planning all along

for the habits of Nature to feel unnatural.

In the summer, shedding of clothes.

To do otherwise would be mad

Jared’s father said. And then

he beat his kid. Out, out, brief violence

of the heart. Just this morning you sent a link

to “Outblowing” and I read it on my phone

and wanted to toss in nature to feel again natural.

Tell me, Fool, good Athenian,

from where does the thunder come?

Is to be to bear this stiff wind?

If I make a music, I can’t sustain it.

Men must not cut down trees. There is a God.

Even he called loneliness a failure

which is why, instead of copies, he made us,

the thunder to strike us down,

the garden to keep us

yearning to return,

and then fire, that system

of weather that hangs around

until we say it breaks. Power is not merely gain

or loss; I love you; I see no other way.