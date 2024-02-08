Autumn woods and smoke
ContestPoetry
·5 min read

One Poem by Bruce Bond

Terrain.org 14th Annual Contest in Poetry Semifinalist

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chuang Tze

When I was digging as a child, I found a book,
                           damp, sedated,
              eaten at the edges
              like a father at the end of a long hard day.

             It said the most useless tree
             is
             the most precious.                                      
             Never mind the tree’s point of view.
             What I held in my hands kept falling
                           from its bones like a piece of music.

             That voice in the distance kept calling me in
             for dinner.
             Thank you.
                          But all I heard was music,
                          weird and funny,
                                                      useless and unafraid.

 

*

 

Like a nightingale with a toothache,
             Satie wrote
                         in the margins of his music.
             Never mind the bird’s point of view. 

             A song like that could save you.
             If not you, a park
                         earmarked by the city council.
             If not this song,
             the one about a world
             that suffers such songs.

             A friend played that tune for me
                                                      on an upright
                         in his studio apartment.
             I did not know how sick he was.
                                         He closed his eyes.

             A song like that
             could pull a wasted body to the sun. 

 

*

 

I read a man who believed
                                        what we call true
                         is true
                         because it is useful
                         to think so.
             If so, why say.
                         What’s the use of that.

             I read another who believed,
             what is beautiful
                                        cannot be true.
             I too long to be loved,
                         miserable, maybe a little
                                        confused.

             I heard a singer
                         whisper to a dead brother,
             I will carry you.
             I carry his tune like a sack
                         of broken glass that chimes.
             And as I walk, the crickets
             follow
             and all who hear in the brokenness
                                                       their own.

 

*

 

Everyone has a price, says the man
             in a long coat
                         in an old film noire,
                         his eyes narrowed into slots
             that take the coins
             of moonlight in.
                         He knows,
             bribery or threat, pick your poison.
             Ever the one
                         inside the other.

            Everyone has a name,
                         says the precious metal
             of light
             drawn across the effigies at night,
                                         and when it goes,
             the stone goes smooth.
                                         Ripples fade.
                                         Heaven reappears.

 

*

 

In movies, people die for riches
                                         that die in turn,
                         reabsorbed
             into the bloodstream
                         of another movie,
             a dull affair where we all appear,
                         and no one sees.

             If the dark of theaters
                         gives every star its wings,
             why then return
                         to the dreamless portion.
             What do we hope to learn
                                                     or unlearn.

             Why mend our lives
                         in the unobserved,
                         the useless and unafraid,
             where no rain silvers
                                        the limousine.
             No cold arrival blackens the earth.

 

*

 

No true lover turns to her other and says,
                         we could use a child.
                         Which is why children’s faces light 
                         public relations
                         that promise what you want,
                                        never
                                        what you need.

             Meanwhile a sponsor, an image maker,
                         turns to the air and says,
                         we could use
                                                     a cat,
                                        a family, an avatar.
                         We could use a child.

             Never the seabird in the tar,
             the falling cliffs of ice,
                                        the dreamless sleep
                         on which our days ahead are written.

             If you squeeze a planet hard enough
             for all you can use,
                         what remains is a motel room
                         in a desert town,
                         a jar of pills on the bedside.
                         In the corner,
                                                     a child howls
                         over and over.
                         Over and over,
                                        the rise and fall of sirens
                         and wolves
                                        who cannot tell you why.

 

*

 

When I was a child, I found a book
                         deep inside an earth
             that stood once,
             wrote the words,
                         and so laid down again.

                         It said,
             when a loved one dies, 
             think,
             they have just gone on to lie in a vast room.
                         I who know nothing,
                         I call it vast.

             As oceans are or a forest full of rain,
             an ecosystem
             crowned in a wide and starless dark.

             Thank you, earth,
                                        I say.  

             I who know nothing like a child
                         with a book
                                        reading to a grave.

 

*

 

Chuang Tze says, everyone knows
                                                       the use of the useful.
                         But the use of the useless, well… 

                         I too have felt small before the woods
                         on fire in the distance.
                                                       Every breath I took,
                         poisonous, precious,
                                                       a blacker black inside
                                                                                   a closet.
                                        I prayed for instruments to save us,
                         to spare the creatures who go nameless.
                         The use of the useless is the door
                                                                                    they open,
                         their keys in us turning the tumbler,
                                                       letting in the rain.

                         Dear Chuang Tze,
                         when did power become its own reward.

                         If happiness is how we cease the search
                                        to find it,
                                                       is it not a bit like sadness.

 

*

 

Who has not heard the news,
                         watched the fire spread across a map
                         of the world
                                                     and longed for a better plan.
                         A stronger lever.  A science.
                                        But tell me why
                                                     one falls in love with science.
                         There must be a tiny forest in the eye.
                         To love a life 
                                                     is
                                        to walk a path beneath those branches.

             Who’s to say fire first came to the center of our circle
                         because it served us.
                         Were we not a little powerless,
                                                                   the search suspended,
                                                     amazed,
                         our backs to the shadows
                                                                   that fell
                                        into the arms and shadows of the trees.

 

  

  

Bruce BondBruce Bond is the author of 35 books including, most recently, Patmos (Juniper Prize, UMass), Behemoth (New Criterion Prize), Liberation of Dissonance (Schaffner Award for Literature in Music), Choreomania (MadHat), Invention of the Wilderness (LSU), and Therapon (with Dan Beachy-Quick, Tupelo Press).

Read Bruce Bond’s long poem “The Blue Marble, II” also appearing in Terrain.org.

Header photo by damesophie, courtesy Pixabay.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2023 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Firefighters in wildfire
Next
Radio Traffic

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, art, commentary, and design since 1998.