One Poem by Bruce Bond

Chuang Tze

When I was digging as a child, I found a book,

damp, sedated,

eaten at the edges

like a father at the end of a long hard day.

It said the most useless tree

is

the most precious.

Never mind the tree’s point of view.

What I held in my hands kept falling

from its bones like a piece of music.

That voice in the distance kept calling me in

for dinner.

Thank you.

But all I heard was music,

weird and funny,

useless and unafraid.

*

Like a nightingale with a toothache,

Satie wrote

in the margins of his music.

Never mind the bird’s point of view.

A song like that could save you.

If not you, a park

earmarked by the city council.

If not this song,

the one about a world

that suffers such songs.

A friend played that tune for me

on an upright

in his studio apartment.

I did not know how sick he was.

He closed his eyes.

A song like that

could pull a wasted body to the sun.

*

I read a man who believed

what we call true

is true

because it is useful

to think so.

If so, why say.

What’s the use of that.

I read another who believed,

what is beautiful

cannot be true.

I too long to be loved,

miserable, maybe a little

confused.

I heard a singer

whisper to a dead brother,

I will carry you.

I carry his tune like a sack

of broken glass that chimes.

And as I walk, the crickets

follow

and all who hear in the brokenness

their own.

*

Everyone has a price, says the man

in a long coat

in an old film noire,

his eyes narrowed into slots

that take the coins

of moonlight in.

He knows,

bribery or threat, pick your poison.

Ever the one

inside the other.

Everyone has a name,

says the precious metal

of light

drawn across the effigies at night,

and when it goes,

the stone goes smooth.

Ripples fade.

Heaven reappears.

*

In movies, people die for riches

that die in turn,

reabsorbed

into the bloodstream

of another movie,

a dull affair where we all appear,

and no one sees.

If the dark of theaters

gives every star its wings,

why then return

to the dreamless portion.

What do we hope to learn

or unlearn.

Why mend our lives

in the unobserved,

the useless and unafraid,

where no rain silvers

the limousine.

No cold arrival blackens the earth.

*

No true lover turns to her other and says,

we could use a child.

Which is why children’s faces light

public relations

that promise what you want,

never

what you need.

Meanwhile a sponsor, an image maker,

turns to the air and says,

we could use

a cat,

a family, an avatar.

We could use a child.

Never the seabird in the tar,

the falling cliffs of ice,

the dreamless sleep

on which our days ahead are written.

If you squeeze a planet hard enough

for all you can use,

what remains is a motel room

in a desert town,

a jar of pills on the bedside.

In the corner,

a child howls

over and over.

Over and over,

the rise and fall of sirens

and wolves

who cannot tell you why.

*

When I was a child, I found a book

deep inside an earth

that stood once,

wrote the words,

and so laid down again.

It said,

when a loved one dies,

think,

they have just gone on to lie in a vast room.

I who know nothing,

I call it vast.

As oceans are or a forest full of rain,

an ecosystem

crowned in a wide and starless dark.

Thank you, earth,

I say.

I who know nothing like a child

with a book

reading to a grave.

*

Chuang Tze says, everyone knows

the use of the useful.

But the use of the useless, well…

I too have felt small before the woods

on fire in the distance.

Every breath I took,

poisonous, precious,

a blacker black inside

a closet.

I prayed for instruments to save us,

to spare the creatures who go nameless.

The use of the useless is the door

they open,

their keys in us turning the tumbler,

letting in the rain.

Dear Chuang Tze,

when did power become its own reward.

If happiness is how we cease the search

to find it,

is it not a bit like sadness.

*

Who has not heard the news,

watched the fire spread across a map

of the world

and longed for a better plan.

A stronger lever. A science.

But tell me why

one falls in love with science.

There must be a tiny forest in the eye.

To love a life

is

to walk a path beneath those branches.

Who’s to say fire first came to the center of our circle

because it served us.

Were we not a little powerless,

the search suspended,

amazed,

our backs to the shadows

that fell

into the arms and shadows of the trees.