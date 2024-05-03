One Poem by Brandon Kilbourne

Our Gilled Forebear

On uncovering a fossil of the 375-million-year-old fish Tiktaalik roseae—the mobile wrist within its fins constituted an important step in the evolution of limbs from fins and the first expansion of vertebrates onto land from water, with this wrist indicating that Tiktaalik was likely an ancestor to the more than 30,000 species of amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals living today.



Your time capsule broken open,

we breathe in the Devonian, taste

on our tongues the dust stirred up

from the siltstone relief you’ve become:

a jaw’s wreckage, the brittle shroud

of scales overlying ribs, your retrofitted

fins and their newly crafted wrists, all

that once glided through shallows now

stone, like some unfortunate victim

happening to glance upon a gorgon.

Before continuing to further rob you

from your grave, we stay our chisels—

Moments like this, I imagine,

should be akin to setting foot inside

a queen’s hoard-filled sepulcher

or finding a monument’s ruins

hidden away amidst jungled cliffs,

lost epics depicted on its friezes

crumbled by the grip of tree roots,

yet in restoring you to sunlight,

I also feel a touch of the angler’s rush

of the submerged pull, the bowed rod

and taut line, wavelet waters broken

by sun-silvered scales writhing in air,

our eyes captivated by the anatomy

crowning you as our ancestral chimera,

ancient amalgam of land and water.

Our gilled forebear, long slumbering

in the safety of your stratum, know

that the legacy unfolded from your wrists

today dares the clouds as an owl’s wings,

tunnels through soil as a mole’s paws,

sculls among reefs as a turtle’s flippers,

your subsequent dynasty even finding

among its glory of fur, scales, and feathers

my own hand’s thumb and four fingers

clutching a tool to release you from rock.

With your heirloom nubbins of bone

that braced your fins on streamside mud,

you bestowed to your descendants

the sky, the earth, and all the oceans,

as if some primordial and doting

parent that had wished for its children

lives redefining what can even be

imagined, giving them and the branching

lines of their progeny possibilities

ever evolving, whole worlds beyond

the reach of a fish, realms entered

just by stepping out of the water.