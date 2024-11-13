Online Reading with Iris Jamahl Dunkle, Debra Magpie Earling + Jamie Ford

5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 | Online





Join Terrain.org and Writing the Wild for an online reading featuring Iris Jamahl Dunkle, Debra Magpie Earling, Jamie Ford, hosted by Writing the Wild’s Krissy Kludt, followed by Q&A.

Iris Jamahl Dunkle’s poetry and nonfiction critically engage with the Western myth of progress by exploring the profound impact of agriculture and overpopulation on the North American West, both historically and in contemporary times. Embracing an ecofeminist perspective, her writing challenges the predominantly male-centric narrative of the American West’s recorded history, delving into the often-overlooked lives of women. Dunkle earned her MFA in poetry from New York University and her PhD in American Literature from Case Western Reserve University. She is the author of two biographies, Charmian Kittredge London: Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer (University of Oklahoma Press, 2020) and Riding Like the Wind: The Life of Sanora Babb (University of California Press, 2024), and four collections of poetry, including West : Fire : Archive, published by The Center for Literary Publishing. Dunkle curates Finding Lost Voices, a weekly blog dedicated to resurrecting the voices of women who have been marginalized or forgotten. She has garnered recognition through awards and fellowships from esteemed institutions such as Biographers International, Millay Arts, and Vermont Studio Center, and her writing has appeared in publications like Orion, Electric Lit, Liber, Pleiades, Tin House, Calyx, Fence, The Los Angeles Review, and Split Rock Review. Notably, her work was featured on The Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day series and showcased on one hundred buses during the Muni Art 2020 campaign.

Debra Magpie Earling is the author of the novels Perma Red and The Lost Journals of Sacajewea. She is the recipient of the Montana Governor’s Arts Award, and has received both a Guggenheim and NEA fellowship. She is Bitterroot Salish.