Online Reading: Pam Houston, Blas Falconer, and Jennifer Case

Pam Houston, Blas Falconer, and Jennifer Case

Pam Houston is the author of the memoir Deep Creek: Finding Hope In The High Country, as well as two novels, Contents May Have Shifted and Sight Hound, two collections of short stories, Cowboys Are My Weakness and Waltzing the Cat, and a collection of essays, A Little More About Me, as well as a book of essays between Pam and environmental activist Amy Irvine: Airmail: Letters of Politics, Pandemics and Place. Her stories have been selected for volumes of The O. Henry Awards, The Pushcart Prize, Best American Travel Writing, and Best American Short Stories of the Century among other anthologies. She is the winner of the Western States Book Award, the WILLA Award for Contemporary Fiction, the Evil Companions Literary Award and several teaching awards. She teaches in the Low Rez MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts, is professor of English at UC Davis, and is co-founder and creative director of the literary nonprofit Writing By Writers. Her forthcoming book, Without Exception: Reclaiming Abortion, Personhood and Freedom, will be published in September 2024 by Torrey House Press. Find her at pamhouston.net.

Blas Falconer is the author of four poetry collections, including Rara Avis (forthcoming 2024), and a co-editor of two essay collections, The Other Latin@: Writing Against a Singular Identity and Mentor and Muse: Essays from Poets to Poets. His poems have been featured by Poetry, Harvard Review, and The New York Times, and his awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and Poets and Writers. He is the editor-in-chief for Poetry International Online and teaches in the MFA program at San Diego State University. Catch up with him at www.blasfalconer.com.

Jennifer Case is the author of We Are Animals: On the Nature and Politics of Motherhood (Trinity University Press, 2024) and Sawbill: A Search for Place (University of New Mexico Press, 2018). Her essays have appeared in journals such as The Rumpus, Orion, Ecotone, Literary Mama, and North American Review, among others, while her scholarship on place-based pedagogy and trauma-informed pedagogy can be found in the Journal of Creative Writing Studies and Assay. She teaches at the University of Central Arkansas and serves as an assistant nonfiction editor at Terrain.org. You can find her at www.jenniferlcase.com.

