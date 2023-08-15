Two Poems by William Wenthe

Windbreak

I’m walking the row of pines

toward fields I do not own,

where my daughter comes riding

on a horse we do not own.

Still—to see my daughter come riding

who was once so small.

Above, a kingbird

chases a Swainson’s hawk

in the unseasonable heat

of a sky that all of us own.

They move, apart

from all the historical

wrongness of their names.

Now is the name I give

to the horse we do not own.

She is riding Now into the cottonwoods.

Their shapes, curved like sandbars

in the river of wind.

I Like Certain Mammals

For the habit some of them possess

of looking into your eyes and seeing

neither prey nor predator, nor competitor

for food, but you, in your you-ness—

uniquely alive, and looking back

into their own eyes: a seeing in kind.

And the way that some of them accept

absurd names we give them, and respond.

When my daughter and I walk down the alley

where Beauregard lives for now

in a one-room back house rented

by his grad student owner, we take unfeigned

pleasure at his pleasure in seeing us.

Beauregard is one of these boutique breeds

with a name ending in “—doodle.”

Huge, curly, hummock-headed; a sopping

welcome mat of a tongue—Beau is as unwitting

of the tumor inside him, as of the vet

coming at noon to put him down.

To put him down. Put him to sleep. The bland

platitudes of privilege: I know

there are persons who in their thirst

would envy the dust-filmed tin of hose water

and drool from which Beau slurps his fill—

the dog whose dying is accorded

such dignity. And I’m just about to say

something of this to my daughter;

but doesn’t she know, already, the nature

of our habit, as a species, of casually ignoring…

Besides, what strikes me this morning

is something else, something I like

about our species: how this connection

with certain mammals is what some humans,

lucky enough to have a choice,

will choose to do. Today, as Beauregard

flops his smiling head once more

in my lap, I am pleased to take my lead

from the dying, shaggy dog.