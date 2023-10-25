Four Poems by Wendy Videlock

Poverty Gulch

The light that is cast from an amber bead

makes me believe in Poverty Gulch

and Busted Flats, in seeds of trauma

and saltwater saunas, in Little Books

and Black Canyon, in Paradox Valley

and Mendicant Mountain, in brokers that broker

and ogres that ogre, in self destruction

and getting sober. From mala beads

discovered in a Chevy Impala

to Joe Cocker haunting the halls

of Crawford to the stories delivered

from the open heart’s chamber

I’ve come to believe holy are

these winds blowing through Whitewater.

Cherita

Watching the moon her mood turned

from black to blue

to wholly new

and back again

as only moons

are wont to do.

Yield Signs

Just as winter surrenders

to spring and summer

succumbs to fall

we finally come to yield

to a milkweed

and dandelion lawn.

Whole

What if all the parts of me,

from the ancient

to the twee, from the formal

to the free, from the jester

to the brooder, from the scholar

to the woo

woo healer,

from the salt

water spring

to the old forest

fire,

were not just integrated

but reconciled…