One Poem by Victoria Chang

Spring Planting

Today I plant bougainvillea and hyacinth. Tomorrow, crocus

and candied pansies.

I am gardening, but my mind is tilling. The crows enter my yard.

They remind me of ink slabs

Chinese calligraphers used—not until mixed with water did

their black ink breathe and broth.

Each morning, goat hairbrush in hand, they sat near willows,

against a dropping moon, drew

all they knew of mist, of hillocks, of lightning behind mulberries.

How strange to think that in just one stroke,

they left themselves on the page. Today, you call to say

you’ve found a new woman,

not a pretty one, but one like a kind of high-quality porcelain

that stands up to daily use.

You say the word ring. I drop my spade. Was it rain or wing?

No, I am wrong.

And the crow I hate descends on the gate, as if to say poor fool.

You tell me she is a heart surgeon.

I imagine her suturing thread into others, recording onto paper

the opening and closing of the heart.

The crow cries in couplets. I bend to pull out another row

of palsied phlox you had planted last spring.