Three Poems by Teresa Mei Chuc

Praying at the Whale Temple

in the Vũng Tàu

A person who spots a dead whale [in the village] has the responsibility to mourn the death with all the rituals carried out when his/her parent or grandparent passes away.

– on Viet Nam’s southern coast, a cemetery for whales by Truong Ha





At the whale temple,

I kneel down to pray

to the bones of the sea gods

on the altar who bear many names–

Cá Ông, Grandfather fish,

cá voi, elephant fish,

made from a robe and elephant bones

tossed into the sea by Quan Âm Bồ Tát.

I offer incense and flowers

to our great ancestors

who watch over us in the sea,

who have saved many fishermen

in storms, who have balanced boats

and people on their backs.

The fishermen and villagers

bring a beached whale

to the land where she is

given a funeral procession.

There is a whale cemetery

in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province

in the fishing village

of Phước Hải

where hundreds of whales

are buried, incense and flowers

on each grave.

A woman kneels and prays.

Chernobyl Necklace

The scar is a pink horizon, sunset at the ocean. Each tree still standing in the Red Forest carries the story in its rings. Blind birds sing, calling to their mates. Broken glass, a plastic doll: the inanimate survive. How many more Aprils will that day be remembered? On my body grow mushrooms that could kill. Out of my heart runs a six-legged deer.



Originally appeared in Poet Lore.

When rubber trees replace native rainforests

for monoculture farming to grow a cash crop

where indigenous trees, medicinal plants, gold snub-nosed

monkeys, elephants, tigers, deer, rivers, lakes, folk songs, dances

thrived. ancestors buried on hills live with gods in sacred forests

we don’t enter or remove even a leaf, because everything

there has a purpose in the whole ecosystem, in the fables

in another world, holding a cell phone with its rubber case,

watching car tires roll by on busy streets, and wherever

we turn, we touch rubber, it is somewhere in our room, in our bodies.

What was taken away from another country to live like this?