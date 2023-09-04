One Poem by Robert Hass

Levitation

A hummingbird lights on a woody stem of the cantua,

perches there stilled and looks around. An Anna’s,

the feathers on its neck catching the light

as it moves its head in the jerky motions

of a movie dinosaur and tilts its beak toward the sky,

the gesture of humans who think well of themselves,

though I think the bird might be thinking about ants

or small spiders. Or maybe it is just taking the air.

It’s late June. The morning had been foggy, marine mist

blowing in from the Pacific in billowing gusts,

so it is only now in the early evening that the fog

has burned off and the summer air settled in.

Maybe the bird is watching whatever interests it

in the same way that I am watching the bird.

The flowers of the cantua withered weeks ago,

the cascade of scarlet trumpets that seem to have been made

for hummingbirds (which means that they were made

by hummingbirds) dangle down in small, shriveled clusters.

The white flowers of the climbing rose have also withered.

Floribunda: the creamy blossoms so abundant on the trellis

I didn’t like to cut bunches of them to take inside,

though I knew, of course, that they die one way

or the other, in the house or on the vine. The hydrangea

has only just begun to blossom, the clusters

of their flowers a white tinged faintly with pale green.

Also the fuchsia with its slim, graceful, pale pink flowers

is just beginning to bloom. There are clocks in seeds,

the one that turned off the cantua and the one

that turned on the hydrangea. And the hummingbird’s heart

is a clock. Mine, too. When I look up from registering this fact,

it is gone. Probably working the nectar in the fuchsias,

wings beating so rapidly they almost seem not to be there.

(Storey Publishing, 2023), edited by Tess Taylor, a beautiful poetry anthology offering a warm, inviting selection of poems from a wide range of voices that speak to the collective urge to grow, tend, and heal—an evocative celebration of our connection to the green world. This poem is excerpted from Leaning Toward Light: Poems for Gardens and the Hands That Tend Them (Storey Publishing, 2023), edited by Tess Taylor, a beautiful poetry anthology offering a warm, inviting selection of poems from a wide range of voices that speak to the collective urge to grow, tend, and heal—an evocative celebration of our connection to the green world. This is the first of five poems from the anthology reprinted in Terrain.org over the first week of September 2023. As an introduction to the poems, read Tess Taylor’s “Poems and Gardens as Kind Companions”. This poem is reprinted by permission of the editor and publisher.