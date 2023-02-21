Three Poems by Randall Dills

Theories of Translation:

Saturday, 16 April 2022

1.

At breakfast my niece is telling me about

an eagle eating a coot on the Columbia, its green lobed feet

pedaling postmortem

seeking purchase

and of seeing a Gray-crowned Yellowthroat

on the Camino al Cocodrilario in San Blas,

Nayarit, Mexico

2.

At the bookshop by the river

pulling poetry off the shelves, cradling

volumes from G-H, Halperin, Gallagher,

Ginsberg,

in my arms

And Moby Dick, the third time in my life

I bought it, this will be the year, an edition

inscribed,

Wheaton, Maryland

Greenville, North Carolina

Merry Christmas, 1966

my own copies circulating in

the Midwest and

Northern Alabama

stamped “From the Library of [Name Redacted]”

The man that rings them up taught me

history

set me off on a life lived farther and farther east

to Russia and back again

but he no longer knows me

He hands me the Halperin,

Halperin who taught me

the theory of translation

as a history student struggling

to think in Russian, before I

knew him, before I understood

myself as a poet, Halperin

together with Georgeoliani,

whose father feared Stalin,

kept a suitcase packed and ready,

Halperin and Georgeoliani

hunched over dictionaries and

yellow legal pads working out

translations of Sosnora and P’yetsukh

after the fall of the Soviet Union,

when the Paris Review had an appetite for such things

before I knew how

to open my ears

and listen.

3.

I come down from my father’s attic with a copy

of The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire

I am clearing his upper floor one book at a time, he’s standing

at the stove making cornbread in a cast-iron skillet

from his mama’s Appalachian recipe and he says,

I still don’t know how to get where I’m going.

4.

And I’m running a wooded trail beneath small planes

taking off and landing, wet dogs weaving around me as I run

farther, faster, than ever before—I return to the farm, the girls

galloping across the pasture on horseback, two small boys

throw rocks at an abandoned car as an old woman comes

hollering and I can’t bear to be there,

I text D in Ottawa, but she does not answer, &

I’m at the checkstand at Safeway in Oak Harbor

and I look up and see J’s name on the wall in big red letters,

I text her:

R: i just saw your name on the wall

(read)

J: That’s cool! Go and see the sunset from Joseph Whidbey

And I do, pastels painting the sky above the Strait of Juan de Fuca, she

asks for pictures and I send them, says she misses the island

and we are young again, living that old life,

missing those days

5.

A butter moon, full tonight, it is Passover

and I feel foolish, D has her phone off in Ottawa,

And I am thinking about the pillow I found in my

father’s spare room, the white one without a case,

the one that has my mother’s name scrawled on it

in her hand, the one that she took to the hospital,

& I am thinking of her and my elder kin,

their silence,

how they died

before they told

all their stories.

Closed Doors at the End

of the Universe



I.

At Snee Oosh beach, where

the land is curved, carved

by a relentless rising sea

the sailboat makes a run for the Pacific at Deception Pass

a triangle sliding across the water.

you could push it over with your thumb,

knock it into the sea where your heart is,

filled by clouds, obscuring a ribbon of fingers

untangling, making space, fingers apart, unbridgeable,

we won’t touch again,

what is there to do but let them fall into your thigh,

your fingers, what they did, they won’t do again,

the feeling rushes out of them, shaped in darkness,

midnight sky, torso turning, shoulder before head,

reaching for empty, arms unfolding

carmine satin rippling in wind, billowing, and behind it,

the beyond, where

we were curious, but you slipped into the stream of life,

away from us,

our lips, parted to form the sound of your name

and we fail to make

all but a rounded

vowel, the mourning O,

and our lips forget your name.



II.

Do you recall that time in Wenatchee, above the Columbia

the car door opened and the stars fell out

and with them my dreams for you,

you hung a foot out the door and went ashen,

looked back at me still in my buckle, the earth ripped open,

said,

you forgot my birthday,

I forgot all the birthdays.

And now sitting in tall grass groping for ground

triangles falling through the universe, looking for purchase

what is below us, you asked in third grade

that’s a dumb question the teacher says

there’s nothing below us, only space

the girl says, you see

that sliver of goldfinch colored moon, that’s god’s fingernail

A tentative step on melting pavement,

on the hospital row

a pathway between daffodils, an honor walk

the past shutting off like dead stars

scattering across a freezing universe,

the last time you shut a farm gate,

the last time you pulled a coffee cup from a cupboard,

the last time you stood silent in a crowded room,

memories like birdsong at dusk

as the tree line goes from pink to blue

the earth is falling

we walk through doors

you’ll never come out of,

one foot, then the other

through a dusting of lemon yellow light

limbs angled

acute, obtuse, acute,

falling.

You understand.

I see it in your eyes.

Puget Sound Refinery: The Universe

at the Point of Contraction

Hands gathered in the dark December

on Contractor Row for shift-change. The refinery

hums, hisses, and rattles, steam vents from

the ground in great billows across roads and footpaths, like mist,

warm mist, poison mist, ripple the pant leg mist, is that a

steam burn mist; mist drifts through the yellow lights that dangle from pipe racks

and lamp posts on the units: Alky 1, Cat Cracker, Poly, the Boiler House,

the Coker, scorched, the killer Coker, it’s killed fast and it’s killed slow.

This refinery in all its modern, sublime beauty, industrial terror

lights up the Salish Sea this night, a shining city

on a hill, reflecting on calm, black water.

They used to call it Progress.

In from the sea comes a low, thick layer of white cloud cover

over the supertankers out of Valdez arrayed in the bay,

encasing the refinery in a white dome, refracting yellow light,

the flame of the flare tower singes the bottom of clouds.

Weary groups of craftsmen from the night shift,

shuffle silently towards the front gate, for home

to lie down beside wives and girlfriends,

to leave thick, black, coke dust on white pillows,

they never get clean, it’s in their hair, their lungs, their

caskets.

The morning crew passes through turnstiles,

badge reader beeping, tracking,

they trudge through gravel, dragging their

bodies along, stomping, kicking rocks,

kicking heat into their feet,

worn out already, the predawn cold

rips through muscle, a hundred walking skeletons

who know how to turn a screw,

in their last solitary moments before

the shutdown begins, the turnaround,

the refit, 42 days,

13 days on, one off, if anyone is checking,

seven twelves and then six twelves and

repeat. Long enough to become unvoiced,

short-tempered, brain-addled, some men

will walk behind the smoke shack and cry,

they can’t hear themselves think.

They are travelers, roustabouts, roughnecks,

Union men and women, OCAW! IUPIW!

If you are one of them, when

the Top Hand says you are one of them, then you are

Pork Chop, Knucklehead, Professor, there’s

Bug, Pinky, Farmer, Daffy, Deputy Dog, and Doc, they are

sparkies and rod-busters, pipe-fitters and welders, civil men,

heavy equipment operators, they come out of the Army

and the Navy, out of the prisons and detoxes, they are

a crew—

In the single-wide trailer, sit

twenty men and five women, cramped on dirty,

wooden benches between five wobbly plastic tables.

They are “gearing up,” getting into work boots,

strapping on tool belts. Some sit reclined

against the walls, smoking,

Lead man dragging on a cigarette,

blowing smoke through the hole where his teeth used to be,

puffs of white squares floating off above bowed heads

of Bible men forestalling the last temptations of fallen men,

praying off last night’s tavern sins, keeping eyes low, averted

from the female fire watches removing the signs of

femininity, tying and tucking hair under hard hats,

slipping into oversize Nomex coveralls. Others

apply brand new stickers to their hard hats,

“Top Cat,” “Sasquatch,” “PSR 1995.”

Frank,

a gaunt, broken man in his middle fifties,

starting all over again at the

bottom of the scale, the tool room manager,

sips coffee from a Styrofoam cup.

He is all geared up, in coveralls, and hard-hat,

with oversize safety glasses over his broken spectacles.

He does not need to wear these things in the tool room,

but he wants to be prepared. He wants to get the call

to ride the sidestep pickup with the top men into the units.

Wants to pull hose and fire watch, tie the bowline

send up wrenches on long ropes into the pipe rack,

he’s been practicing, repeating up through the rabbit hole,

round the big tree; down through the rabbit hole and off

goes he, back in the hole—

He sits zazen on the bench and

holds the pose, shows the cracked yellow teeth

of a smile.

Frank arrives every morning and makes coffee,

hard, thick stuff that stains gullet and Styrofoam,

The way they did it up north in Alaska,

where your bones froze. He sits there dying

but no one likes him, he’s a little “ducky,”

telling stories and more stories

how he built that runway in Germany, in ‘68, for Uncle Sam

How he killed that bear in the Kenai in ‘73 and dragged it out

by himself, about putting in the pipeline on the North Slope in ‘76,

he is the hero of his own story, starts in on how

there are places on this earth where time does not exist.

In the desert, in caves, you have to have people he says

for time to exist, you have to have light. My time is older,

but we share this time because we share this light. Out there

under the bay, through the reflection, in the dark, is a place

on earth where time does not exist—

The foreman comes in and calls:

Let’s make some gasoline!

Clean boots, crisp overalls, new gloves,

still sleepy, still thinking of the comfort of bed and

those they left there, they bend into the back of

early model Ford Rangers and Chevy stepside trucks, all

but Frank.

The cold gets into the cracks of fingers, water forms in the eyes

from the wind off the bay, the wind comes and comes, they sit

hunched, clutching knees, shoulder to shoulder,

coveralls, long johns, and tee-shirts

can’t keep wind from reaching bone.

Everything feels slow, time is slow, no watches

on the unit, no phones, the whistle marks time, first break whistles,

lunch break whistles, second break whistles, knockoff and go home whistles,

whistles in the ears for years, even to the last breath

it sets the rhythm, never ceases, is present even at

the end of time.