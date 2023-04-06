Two Poems by Pattiann Rogers

Summer Isn’t a Life-Form, Exactly

However, summer, as itself, has attributes of life.

It emerges when the hard shell of winter cracks

and the infant spring soon becomes summer

fully born. Summer’s birthday then is celebrated

like a new child come to the world, galas

of flowers, fetes of color and songs of freedom.

Summer is not moribund like a still pillar

of stone, not a blank, sheer, silent granite wall.

Summer constantly reaches out and inward, as do

we all, with many a variety of appendages surely,

vines, tendrils, limbs, roots, blossoms, searching,

exploring, encroaching on sky and earth, as do we all.

The same as most other life-forms, summer

has a voice, a steady score of tiny taps, bellows,

bell tones, and shrieks, a percussion of clickings

like hidden needles knitting in the beetle-heady

grasses, reams of messages, a diary of summer psalms

(properly translated) winging the sky with song.

Summer breathes a menagerie of fragrances,

juicy berries, red and purple, the scents of warm,

fertile riverside mud, and dreamy memories,

the perfumes of a wildflower-sun over colorful

plains and fields not always seen or found by everyone.

Summer is a life-form, precisely. It lives

with focused intent to its fullness of abundance

and then recedes, as do we all, dying a dreadful

death, withered leaves of maples, oaks, sweet gums,

cultivated violet roses, latticed morning glories,

all reduced to shattered forests and blackened

gardens, summer, stripped of its allure, splintered,

its former radiant presence now sodden refuse,

the remains of summer’s once grand being.

But look now at the living summer’s dawdling,

how its creek laps and licks the earth, tongues

its sweet and pungent fruits as it passes, dallies

and caresses its tiny waterweeds and swaying

ferns, offering itself wide open. Go ahead.

You know how. Jump right in.

A Remnant



Once, as a child playing in our attic, I found

a small ceramic box forgotten in the dark corner

of a desk drawer. I unlatched the lid, carefully

lifted the white tissue inside to reveal the complete

skeleton of a small seahorse lying as if sleeping

on a bed of cotton. It was more beautiful, more

finely intricate, than any ornament of lace, more

entrancing than any diamond or ruby rock

could be. So far from the sea . . . I looked

a long time, didn’t touch, left it as it had been,

closed the lid, whispered a word, lay the tiny

casket away in the dark desk, shut the drawer

to light, still hearing the cresting sea, still

feeling the swell of its current.