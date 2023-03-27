Three Poems by Natalie Rice

Morning Slit of Light

At the end

of a long driveway winding

through ponderosas, I listen

to the birds, the creek, the birds eating

chokecherries. I’ve begun to lean

into what cannot be explained. Slit of morning light

through a thousand red pine needles. Absences

are not love or black horses

or stones. They are music.

Three pileated woodpeckers

are a heart murmur through the forest.

I want to feel alone but don’t. What I remember

is not September wind, aspens, the light luminous

and hidden, but my contradictions,

how the unsayable

hung like a red berry in the back

of my throat.

Lift



The cabin is surrounded by sloughs that swell

the bridge, fill the gulley with water, with swans,

cranes, and ducks. Everything is afloat.

The cabin faces south. Drinks the sun.

The windows are high enough to see the treeline

of Washout Mountain. I fill my mouth

with words like moss, stone, storm, slip. Wet

meadows search for more light,

more water. Stay here long enough

and my body will become a skin-on-frame

boat—my lungs stretch, become the canoe

shape, bend into the deepening

blue-green rush. Who can withstand

this loon-sense, this fluttering?

Scorch

1.

Beneath a fir

trickling sap, I’m tempted

to say: give me back

my opalescent tears.

There are shapes, tall and inky

against the windless valley.

Grass is a fire

before it knows it is a fire. The land

is friendly when I can see this far

between the trees

2.

There may be ash. And smoke.

What about

the moss-covered stones? Aspen leaves

and their endless shaking? A giant silk moth

opens paper birch wings

slowly. Spellwork,

dreamwork. What about

the bitterroot and beetles,

their iridescent bodies? What about

the spectre branches

in moonlight? I keep looking

for where the light ends

but it doesn’t.

3.

My body is

the balsamroot flower.

Joy isn’t a feeling. It’s the way

I emerge from this earth somewhere between

one thought and the next, or cresting

the col into a blaze of yellow

bloom. Petals falling.

4.

I’ve time-lapsed and walked for hours

around the lip of this burn

but have never spoken

the language that parsed cones

and seeds to fine ash.

One morning, I heard burnt

deadfall.

5.

There may be dust. And drought.

I may long for water

and walk far to find a phthalo blue

sky. A thin soot

may fall on everything.

But for now,

I move quietly

with so much depending

on a field of tall bunchgrass

gathering sun.