One Poem by Molly Fisk

Swimming



naiad: one of the nymphs who lived in and

presided over brooks, springs, and fountains





That story about Diana Nyad someone told me,

how she occupies her mind on the English Channel swim

or the hours between Cuba and Key West by singing

in her head—oh, don’t we all?—the entire Beatles oeuvre

in the order those songs appear on their albums,

and when she gets to The End she starts over, with I Saw Her

Standing There again, in a shark cage or not, her skin

puckered with dehydration and salt, the cold slowly creeping

into her marrow, her lungs working as hard as or harder than

those of John, Paul, George, and Ringo if they’d stood on stage

and sung the whole list in a row one after another, too,

their lives flashing before them as our lives can when we catch

the first chords of Yellow Submarine or Love Me Do,

what high school gym we were dancing in and with whom,

or which brand of rolling papers some hippie dexterously turned

and licked, and does Diana sometimes pray that a submersible

will rise from below to buoy her or is she stronger than that,

does she stay focused on the notes and not let her mind wander

into kelp fronds and manatees, the deep melodies of blue whales,

what conviction does it take to lift one hand from the sea:

wrist, elbow, shoulder, fluid, turning her chin to breathe,

and then the other hand, in the 47th hour of what will turn out

to be 53 before her toes in their neoprene grip the edge of Key West

and she’s not hallucinating, or only partly, the voices

calling her name, the afternoon sun refracted by ten thousand

pinpricks of white sand, we saw the video, how she waded

through the crowds, her legs still holding her up, her smile

a hundred and ten miles, thirty years, and five attempts wide.