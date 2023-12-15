Four Poems by Michael McGriff

Siege

The moon’s playing saint again,

touching the bony head of a wolf

in the gravel turnout across the road.

It’s late, and the archeologist on TV

works to explain a stone spoon

in a mass grave

thousands of years old.

Entertainment, calamity, galaxy—

the landscape knows no difference,

and perhaps they’re the same to me.

And why not? We are now officially

in the business of denying everything.

I’m no longer a boy

putting every spoon in his mouth

before returning them to the kitchen drawer.

My hands have forgotten the pit of earth

that gave birth to my history.

I know now that any one of us

can become the wind in a public space,

something like the shape of a body

whose feet sway just a few feet above the ground.

Taking Stock

There is one corner

in the room

where feathers

and long hairs collect.

When the wind is right,

the sound of boxcars.

A voice

I begin to remember

pushes a wheelbarrow

down the center

of the road.

It is not unlike

the square of light

I trace onto the wall

each day at noon.

All I Did This Morning Was Stare at a Rusted Lure in a Tree

And now I walk to the row

of buckshot mailboxes

in the turnout across the road.

Someone finally moved

into Pete and Cindy’s old place.

I’ve seen them. Soon, they’ll know

the summer well water

smells of burnt eggs,

especially on their side of the draw.

They have the arrogance

of a newly painted barn

when they drive by and wave.

I raise and lower each of the red postal flags

and envy the way the slightest sound

travels downriver.

I can’t remember if eyetooth

applies to people or dogs or both.

I’ve become the kind of man

who defines himself

by a World’s Fair ashtray

filled with pennies and paper clips,

a pair of mismatched dice,

a new sparkplug in its box.

An Offering

If I were the type to look for a sign,

I might turn to the wet Coleman sleeping bag

in the bed of my truck, which is now

a motor lodge for worms and centipedes,

or I might consider the ‘74 De Ville limousine

parked forever in our neighbor’s yard,

an orange lifejacket hung from its boomerang antenna

like a horseshoe thrown by a drunken god

at a company picnic. But I’m not the type.

I am moved, however, to say something

about the alders, which are incandescent bones—

for ten years, while my father got ready for work,

it was my job to shovel the cold ash

from our woodstove and dump it at their feet.