One Poem by Maya Jewell Zeller

All Morning I Watch God

Build Her Nest



above the blueweed, under the rim

of our house where she glides every April,

looping her parabolic glimmer of gray

with its sunstreak of golden flame and snow

melt reflecting her wings tenfold so she’s

a flock of selves. Isn’t it cliché to say

“multitudes” and “road not traveled” and even

“sky”?, though clouds make brand-new mountains

every minute, that no one notices,

as frequently as a uterus sheds

a skin of what isn’t a life. I want

to keep people out of mine.

Maybe I’m the woman in the painting

by Wood who once said, “All the good ideas

I’ve ever had came to me while I was milking

a cow.” It was the artist, not the woman,

but sometimes I think of the deceptively

simple window and its dark interior

and how there’s no way to know what’s inside.

I’ve tried prayer, crock pots, traveling abroad.

Nothing stills me like you. Have I become

the old women child-me feared, whose skin

gathered bird-watching dawns but not enough

understanding to answer God? God comes back

with a blade of grass, a slice of plastic

cigarette package, or maybe a CD wrapper,

the cover some fellow nerd in her forties

recalling a barn and the way her body

learned to be a body. Remember

when gum chewers said it’s okay to leave

these silver bits about because of those

who need to lay their small futures down, keep

them still and warm while they circle in

and out, hoping? Lately I’ve been dreaming

I have a baby with a different man

than the one I have. My abdomen

swells with the next of it. It’s mine to decide,

and this is what we all want: every night,

lying awake, watching for God in the tree.

She’s bedded down with her garbage

under the eaves— God isn’t nocturnal,

she’s a small brown thing with two blue dabs

on her wings, as if you can barely see

the sky through the small opening

of lace that’s otherwise called a door.