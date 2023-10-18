Two Poems by Matthew Thorburn

Memorial Day

“It was a savings,” Dad says, “to get it

done when they did Uncle John’s.”

“And one less thing for you

to worry about,” Mom adds, as if this

is what worries me. But it’s why

I picture them there now, kneeling

in the grass. They turn over the dirt

with a trowel, lift each flower

from the garden supply’s plastic trays—

red and white geraniums, yellow pansies,

each with its clump of roots and dirt—

then tamp them down in the holes

they’ve dug. It takes all morning.

Dad fills a coffee can from the spigot

back by the car. They stop to sip

from water bottles brought from home.

“I’m not sure we’ll be back next year,”

I hear Mom say, though they’ve done this

every year for decades. Otherwise

it’s a quiet ritual and I wonder

if they ever get so lost in it—forgetting

sore hips, achy knees, forgetting finally

even where they are—that they

glance up and go breathless

all over again, seeing their own names

there on the family headstone

and below each: one date and a dash.

Chicken Meat

Ji rou, my son says, staring into his

silver laptop but teaching me

a little Mandarin as he mouses through

his Chinese homework. Chicken

meat, Preston translates, explaining

how people in China say this

so you’ll know that what they mean

is what you eat, not the living

bird. Like niu rou and zhu rou, he adds.

Cow meat. Pig meat. But what

I hear is the creak of memory’s hinge

as it swings open, as Aunt Patty asks us—

my cousins Ben and Tom and me,

we’re still school kids, elbow to elbow

around the kitchen table, and she’s

still here, alive, not sick, not hurting,

just asking us, Want some more

chicken meat? Even then I wondered

why not just say chicken?

But always I’ve loved the quirks

and wrinkles in how we talk. And now

these syllables are three tight knots

in the frayed rope I follow back

into the past—chicken meat, chicken

meat—hand over hand into the never

ending, the never lets you go,

though Patty’s been gone seven years,

and even if I can’t hear her voice

I can still feel the easy rhythm

of her talking—So how’s everything

going? You know, there’s a bright side—

encouraging, taking care in such

a casual way I hardly knew it

was happening. It’s just Patty, looking

up at me there at the kitchen table,

red reading glasses pushed back

in her silver hair. She smiles. Well,

are you hungry? Want something to eat?