One Poem by Mark Doty

Deep Lane

When I’m down on my knees pulling up wild mustard

by the roots before it sets seed, hauling the old ferns

further into the shade, I’m talking to the anvil of darkness:

break-table, slab no blow could dent

rung with the making, and out of that chop and rot

comes the fresh surf of the lupines.

When the shovel slips into white root-flesh,

into the meat coursing with cool water,

when I’m grubbing on my knees, what is the hammer?

Dusky skin of the tuber, naked worms

who write on the soil every letter,

my companion blind, all day we go digging,

harrowing, rooting deep. Spade-plunge

and trowel, sweet turned-down gas flame

slow-charring carbon, out of which sprouts

the wild unsayable.

Beauty’s the least of it:

you get ready,

like Deborah, who used to garden in the dark,

hauling out candles and a tall glass of what she said was tea,

and digging and reading and studying in the dirt.

She’d bring a dictionary. If study is prayer, she said, I’m praying.

If you’ve already gone down to the anvil, if you’ve rested your face

on that adamant, maybe you’re already changed.