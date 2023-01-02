Two Poems by Mamie Morgan

My husband is learning to draw a leather jacket

from an expat on YouTube

living in Yokohama with her family.

He copies Van Gogh’s wheat stacks, his chickens,

pens single words suspended in the mid-air of printer paper,

then scrawls angry cumulous clouds overtop to make them disappear.

I like to imagine what they might have been:

engine, sanctuary, dazzling reinforcement. He never draws

bombs or helicopters, severed limbs or faces, so when he makes me

into a picture I’m looking away toward a mosaic of lakes, holding my dead

father’s hand. He draws proverbs, eyeglasses, the train station and two beers

from that Hemingway story. When we fly,

we tuck my husband’s hands into the seatbelt so

he doesn’t accidentally punch a passenger in his sleep.

My husband will do anything to leave the world and anything

to remain inside of it. Just last week our neighbor meant to drive

his wife to Thursday’s Bingo at church but

something in his brain went wonks and they ended up

in an Orlando CVS parking lot, my sister’s favorite city from

this world. My husband is ashamed of his penmanship so sometimes

I find him writing What on earth is going on? in cursive, over and over.

I don’t like to imagine the pamphlet

of soldiers who take pleasure in war, though

we know they exist. What my sister loves about Orlando

is her one week in it years ago time-buoyed on a hammock,

the hotel pool water dyed gem-mine purple. So much sand trafficked

in that no sadness could infiltrate her.

I never asked our dad if he missed being able to walk,

and when my husband draws bridges, they’re built of small crosshatching strikes.

When I ask where they’re headed he says nowhere like it’s obvious, kind of beaming.

My husband names the field he’s drawing Femur,

titles the graphite rock souffle

over which a pilot flies Doorway, names

the first turkey he ever sketches War, confessing

that plumage is the ultimate motherfucker for his shaking hands.

He’s distrustful of windchimes, boys rough-housing in the street before dark,

enjoys those pale ales that don’t

have any booze in them. Any school stuff

he’s learned comes from library books so there exists

a zillion words he’s never heard aloud: crevasse, Bronte, glissando,

jubilance. He’s flown over Wichita, Kabul, Bucharest, the back of a bull

before he turned twelve for money.

When we met, my husband slept on a mat and stored

barrels of salt beneath the floorboards of his own home. To cure

meat, to fallow thy neighbor’s land if pressed. All kid-me knew to threaten

at the dead end of Lawson’s Fork Creek after anyone tried to pull down my shorts

or drew a pen knife or claimed to know

the Buick tag numbers of my gramma was:

I’m going home, as if that amounted to anything more

than a place we passed on the way to some private sector of woods

that actually listened the few times we cropped up crying. My husband’s

painting of a moat places second

at Fayetteville’s county fair. He’s unhappy

with the crowds, not the pastel of two lambs

hunkered down in a Walmart parking lot taking gold.

My husband’s never heard the word satire, doesn’t think there’s anything funny

about getting lost.