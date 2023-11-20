white History Month

a happy Monday morning to you all.

as you know, today commences our celebration of white history month.

as thoroughly detailed in the memo from our assistant superintendent

for diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-biased justice in curriculum

development—this is not a time to bask in the distinctions of european

heritages and ethnic enclaves. you are expected to compose lesson plans

devoted to distinctly “white” achievements in american history. please

refer to the resources in the center of your tables for extra guidance.

these lists serve only as suggestions and are not intended as limitations

to the academic freedom of you or your students. to summarize:

classroom posters can prominently feature Chaney, Goodman, and

Schwerner, Vincent Chin, Mary Turner, Emmett Till, Rodney King,

and Baldir Singh Sodhi. timelines on Jim Crow legislation, red-lining,

the slavery industrial complex, the Trail of Tears, gentrification, and

the school-to-prison pipeline are appropriate, as are the Zoot Suit Riots,

the Sandy Hook shooting, and the Chinese Massacre of 1871. interactive

displays examining smallpox blankets, fire hoses, a petri dish of HeLa cells,

an empty canister of Zyklon B, a white woman’s cellphone, and DVDs

of Griffith’s Birth of a Nation and Farrelly’s Green Book are encouraged.

infographics may be useful to detail the demographics of traffic citations

in Ferguson, MO, when most confederate monuments were built, the names

of sundown communities, as well as gerrymandered counties, and the number

of non-white presidents, congresspeople, federal judges and Supreme Court

justices. students can produce to scale models and dioramas of Manzanar, Tule,

Topaz, Jerome, Wilmington, Rosewood, and Tulsa. primary texts can include

the three-fifth compromise, the Chinese Exclusion Act, the Dred Scott decision,

and Executive Order 13769. our lawyers have assured us thoughts and prayers

from 16th Street Baptist, Emanuel AME Church, Al-Furqan Jame Masjid Mosque,

and the Tree of Life Synagogue are acceptable when presented in a strictly secular

manner. again, these are only suggestions. please discuss any questions with

your dept head. okay. first period starts in about fifteen mins. let’s get out there

and have a great day. GO CRUSADERS!

when asked what might finally lead me to drink or abuse schedule 1 narcotics

i don’t see a race | i voted for Obama, twice | some of my best friends are [fill in a race/ethnicity] | i was listening to an NPR interview with Ta-Nehisi Coates. he’s so articulate. | have you heard of [fill in obscure Black artist, sculptor, or dancer]…? | of course i support the reappropriation of language, but i think rap music would be more enjoyable for everyone if they wouldn’t use that word | have you heard of Maya Angelou? | i really want to create a space where we can dialogue about this further | i was reading an article by [fill in with Jane Elliott, Tim Wise, or Robin D’Angelo depending on the age of speaker] | i think Ibrahim X Kennedy goes too far sometimes | i don’t have a prejudice bone… | i discovered Toni Morrison and Alice Walker in my African American lit course in college: they changed my life | do we still really need affirmative action in this day and age? | i have nothing against CRT, i just don’t think public schools are the place… | reparations are a tricky subject. how do we decide who… | “urban renewal” is not the same as “gentrification” | what does “people of color” even mean? isn’t white a color? | i just don’t think that defunding is a reasonable type of police reform | why would they burn down their own…? | well none of my [fill in a race/ethnicity] friends would have been offended by what i said | we first met at a Breonna Floyd protest… | what do you mean by “food desert”? | they need more help, more guidance with financial planning…family planning… | i wouldn’t have a problem with my child dating a [fill in a race/ethnicity], but… | Red, Yellow, Black, White, Purple, Green: i don’t care what’s on the outside as long as you treat everyone with respect… | we’re all a part of the human race | class is really what divides us | gender is the new Black | sexuality is the new Black | access to broadband internet is the new Black | can’t we all just get along? | … not judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character… |



these and the requirement that i keep a mask of cool, kissable waters in response.