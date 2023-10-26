Florida flag and smoke
Letter to AmericaPoetry
·1 min read

Letter to America by Isabel Grey

One Poem

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

This Act Shall Take Effect

after Tarfia Faizullah
 

Poem Page 1: Florida Senate - 2023 SB 328

Poem Page 2: Florida Senate - 2023 SB 328 

 

 

Isabel GrayIsabel Grey is receiving her MFA in Genre Fiction and Poetry at Western Colorado University. Her work has contributed to Black Poppy Review, The Chamber Magazine, Ample Remains, The Gay & Lesbian Review, and the WordCrafter Press anthology, Midnight Roost.

Read other Letters to America online or in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, published in partnership with Trinity University Press.

Header image by vladm, courtesy Shutterstock.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2023 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Dandelion seed head blowing in wind
Next
Four Poems by Wendy Videlock

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, art, commentary, and design since 1998.