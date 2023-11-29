Two Poems by Lesley Wheeler

Forecasts Can Be Invocations

Snow, vote down that grass.

Snow, hush the root-shifted

vehemence of sidewalk slabs.

Please bring your storm watch.

Your vortex. Your crystal.

Your level. Your holy knack

for flake and stick and blanket.

Pile and pile on transmission lines.

Snow, fall among us and

in my bothered mind. I’m calling

you, snow, and beginning to wonder

if supercool silence is your reply.

Harrowing

When I tender cash for shiny baby turnips,

the farmer steps back, afraid. The sky looks

plush, but softness is non-essential.

The foodbank begs for volunteers. I take a shift,

strain my back, retreat to stare at a calendar

washed white as a vegetable the root of whose name

is revolution. The owners of closed stores deadhead

pansies to prettify unpeopled streets

as people sicken, refusing to save or be

saved. These days are like, what even are they like?

Ruptured soil. Ruin. Meanwhile, bulbs mull

their underground life, how it sharpens them.