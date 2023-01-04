Five Poems by Leah Saint Marie

Salt

Even before we’re born there’s the taste of salt: the way our fathers sweat as they made us, the hard rim of the cervix, the horned shell of our body collapsing.

Then later, the sharp taste of ocean as we kiss; a palace of spice—the trade route to ecstasy.

Then later still, it’s the private flavor of our grief when our kingness caves. We know what the widow knows, we share the same pillow.

It rings our body citadel—here in this oneness, millions—even in fire the fine grains drop from us as rubies.

The Eel

I am not lucky enough to be an eel.

Blind but knowing life by touch.

The rock’s rough edges.

The slick mud on its belly,

cool and giving.

Living in murky water

where the pulse of a second heartbeat

near the last vertebrae

thumps.

No, I live akimbo.

My eyes tell me stories

my fingers never know.

My legs still awkward.

I need the insult of light

to see my world.

And what is there to say

of my single heart?

Its breakability so very certain

it lives inside a cage.

Galaxies

There’s a planet full of lost things. On it is everyone’s virginity, next door to lost minds, which is catty-cornered to a generation. My St. Christopher necklace is surely there; the one from Poland circa 1942, small as the pad of a child’s pinky, the ones that when severed can still grow back—the pied flesh, like the scarred arm of a starfish.

These things are lost even from each other, so inside this planet is a smaller planet of loneliness. Here, nothing weighs anything, that’s sorrow’s job.

Somehow, we find them. Both planets. Inevitable in that inky infinity that we itch to understand, where we all visit; we wayward astronauts, we small gods of science, we haunted animals.

Carrion

A cement block of a building, grey as a prison. The bus is late. He waits even when I insist he doesn’t. This act his only kindness.

Under his green hoodie I see his chest rise, catch on something, then collapse again. Not saying whatever it is he keeps not saying.

I’m on my way to California, then Japan, then Thailand. I wait for him to stop me—impossible, the arc of a stone already sinking.

We hug. He’s so thin if I squeeze he’ll disappear. He thinks the same of me. I don’t kiss him, but inhale. The smallest ownership.

The sea in Phuket warm, unyielding. I swim past the buoys. My hand slips under the shark’s jaw—pointed, open, articulate.

The Elk

Imagine the empty world.

And inside this newness an arrow;

small, gold at the edges, a stab

of light in the immovable now.

And this arrow is something once dormant

locked in a box in the basement,

or beneath the bed—

something only the spiders speak to.

Life has condensed into singularities:

the epiphany at the traffic light;

the ribboned song of a long-waited text;

the perfect bite of toast.

There was and will always be nothing

and everything;

this aria of words to placate death,

and the sentence of fog

where elk dance pollen

off their hooves.