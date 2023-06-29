Two Poems by Leah Falk

In Plague Season I Think of Jonah

If I ever get out of this whale, I’ll plant a sapling

in a square of tender earth. My love and I

will wake and sleep on the same

solid ground. The only waves will be

of our own making, our own salt.

I’ll wake to watch gradations of the atmosphere

that thin like a singer’s scale until

they break into mystery.

Beneath me, straightening my spine,

only the cold certainty

of a ground that loves me back,

that like a mother’s milk invents

medicine for the long shriek

coursing through my body.

That by its gravity chases out

the coward taking refuge there.

Jonah who I’ve swallowed every season:

you satisfy no hunger,

you are never really born.

Stay with me, you’ll see: in an empty lot

set for a sheriff’s sale, I’ll cradle

the young root ball, grip the still-

brittle trunk, watch the leaves

blush neon in a reluctant spring.

I’ll hold you there, tight to this slim

chance, while the climate blusters,

while around our voyage garbage undulates

like a flock of starlings, threatening the dusk.

Tabernacles

Reviews describe the food of the only

Japanese-American woman making kaiseki

as ego-less, as though nobody slit

the tuna’s belly, toasted kombu over fire,

boiled spaghetti until it surrendered

its bite. Yes, of course, she told the reporter,

she bent to the old form’s creases,

heard history and myth crowd her kitchen

with instruction. Like the flourishes God

demanded for a portable sanctuary

as the Israelites wandered the desert, having fled

someone else’s ideal shape: build it

of acacia and gold. Bring ram and dolphin skin.

Isn’t it always hovering like a cloud

about to break: the one impossible

way to build a holy thing.

In a Philadelphia rowhome,

progressive rabbinical students argue

impossible must be relative. We

are a diaspora people: who among us

has seen ram-skin? who would know acacia?

The floors we stand on recently refinished

in pale oak, the copper fixtures new.

Whoever rattled in these rooms before—

dragged a cloth along baseboards, put weight

on a groaning stair—the house has shed

like chitin as the El trembled past. Mornings

in the city’s tunnels, I pass the remains

of tabernacles: crumpled bedsheets,

cardboard, single shoes. Overlay it

with pure gold. This, too, I tell my students,

has a form: Twitter rant, flood beyond

the levee, thread spiraling blindly

from its spool, these unrhymed

raining days. This too: years

of wandering, waiting for heaven

to fall to earth. Even if to build it,

you must bend in the wind

of your own loneliness, as even

the last train to New Jersey leaves you.

In the commentaries’ margins, rabbis sketched

the mishkan’s heavenly design,

desperate to imagine

the shape of their fathers’ survival.

So that in the mouth of nothing,

when the body was an empty

bolt of cloth, they still could finger

the skin of holiness, let silk lisp along

the tongue. In her gray apron, the chef

emerges nightly from behind

the shoji curtain, revealing her pale daub

of femaleness. Diners gape: in her hands

and so in their mouths, even strictness

glows radical. The unbroken line of ink

they have swallowed starts

to quaver, dissolve. But she

is steady: she adjusts acidity, she listens

until sea vegetables hum her the song of themselves,

the one that goes: in the house where we argue,

years before we learned the tradition,

someone drifted dust-like from room

to room, settling into the one where light

dappled the breakfast table, the one

with the chair that forgave the body.

And said to whomever

could hear: you who have made me

a sanctuary, I will dwell among you.