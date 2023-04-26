Two Poems by Lauren Camp

On the Margin of Patience

Along the ground, a shadow of hawk unfolded. Imprecise light.

I taste a trace of last night’s rain.

We don’t talk of exhaustion—all the fracture, future and what it costs

to live in it—but clouds shouldered over a distant mountain.

As always, I am scared to pray with my staticky mind. Bad things happen

when I rattle my needs.

But the doctors prospect your heart will keep beating rapid and circular.

We wake up and wake up filled with identities, ominous prophecy.

I smell cardamom. Tamed rules of sunrise.

It helps to think of this twentieth year, to think

of the break Miles took. How he returned

with new wiring.

He took a future of once and volted into a modal landscape,

made the complete impossible.

Elsewhere, inside the world, almost everyone is

in the middle of obedient sadness with its long vowels.

It makes sense that the ear can do better than dazzle with repetition.

Today: a feather unloosed. I admire its motion.

Now the residue of summer’s precocious apricots,

now the way I listen to your urgent valve and ventricle

pleat a few chords.

Now aimless dancing in our kitchen when the trumpet solo

comes on. Short cat briefly purring. Another vamp.

Bring it here, all we already know: the noise and interruptions.

Give us the curved space, the nearest thing

we have to existence: emphatic octave, our entire story, banter, bell.

Days of the Fire of Fires



We said—here, too.

We said no power.

We said oh no. Said

many prisms of pity, conclusion. We said

those short and small messages

that mean terrible, horrifying.

Can’t believe it we said,

awful, and thinking of you

again and again. We said wow

and OMG and nightmare, and

we said have a plan, said love and worried and hope

you’re okay. We said plague and go or don’t.

We said no clearing of sky and more

than a week. We said vast

mist, the color of rust. We said as if

refusing what can be undone.

We said forest and town and erasure and species.

Some said we are still okay.

We said sunrise and ash. We said same

here. Or we said never. She said trying

to breathe. The winds rape on

in the unfocused light. We said it is,

it isn’t. He said the full coming down,

the coiling around. Unreal. We said ravaged,

so very, I’m so. Sorry and so. Same here

we said, or yes or no. Tragic we said. Look at it now.

We said this morning, said we are settled

much as we can. Said our house

or the neighbors, everything, everyone.

Likely to get worse we said we heard.

The end of the world. How are you?

Pray we said in a whisper—

The valley is heavy.

We drove through. Could not.