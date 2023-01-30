One Poem by Laura McKee

Bob’s Belt



Bob, I saw your hand-tooled belt at the flea market

on Saturday. Your palindrome caught my eye.

There was nowhere to go. That’s probably why

I wanted your belt. Because we were in a crowd—

at last—we were crowded up against so much

stuff. The planes were landing on our heads

in the sun by the broken ice truck. The lady said

I could have your belt for ten dollars. It was hard

to hear each other. Five dollars, she said.

I shook my head because I’m saving for a 19th

century book on hummingbirds with painted

boards, and obviously you were a very slim-waisted

person. I’ve seen your type before at truck stops

between Nevada and the coast. I always marvel

at delicacy up against vast landscape. What are

the odds? I try not to stare. I stayed at that stall

for most of my time while the last of everyone’s ice

was melting, and we laughed and shook our heads

at how fast it disappears. Wherever we are now,

Bob, know that your name was there in our hands.

Also, I would have liked to dance with you.