This excerpt of Cascadia Field Guide: Art | Ecology | Poetry , edited by Elizabeth Bradfield, CMarie Fuhrman, and Derek Sheffield, is reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher, Mountaineers Books Have you ever been so filled up with the wonder of a place that it wants to spill out as a song? Well, here is the songbook. I imagine walking through a forest and pausing to read these illuminating pages aloud to a listening cedar or a dipper. There are field guides that help us to see, and to name, and to know; Cascadia Field Guide does all of that and more. This is a guide to relationship, a gift in reciprocity for the gifts of the land.

– Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of Braiding Sweetgrass

See Otter

(Enhydra lutris)

Fuzzy. Cute. Moving, rolling, swimming, chomping, grooming with energy to beat the band: Sea Otter. Otter is famed for incredibly dense fur, clever use of stones as utensils, and a critical role in nearshore ecology. Otter eats slow-moving fish and invertebrates like crabs, clams, mussels, snails, and importantly, urchins, who would otherwise graze down young kelp fronds. In this way Otter tends and nurtures Cascadia’s kelp forests, their own refuge.

Sea Otter had been long hunted locally by Indigenous people for food and fur, then when Vitus Bering’s ships headed east from Russia in the early 1700s, fur traders instantly saw rubles. Otter was known as “warm gold” in Europe and China, where demand for the fur drove colonialization of coastal Cascadia and exploitation of this being and the people who knew Otter’s habits best.

In recent years, Sea Otter has rebounded in Cascadia with the help of Humans who relocated Otter from healthy Alaskan populations to more southerly locales. Not all people celebrate this return, though, because in the absence of Otter, commercial fisheries for crabs and clams have developed. How will Otter and Human find balance in the future? Stay tuned. Part of the balance will be determined by the cleanliness of our waters: Sea Otter, because they keep warm through fur, not fat, is incredibly sensitive to oil pollution.

But let’s return to Sea Otter backstroking along, unfurred forepaws held up out of the chilly water, round face peering around. Look closer: Does Otter’s nose have scars? If so, you are probably looking at a female, as mating rituals involve violent chomping. Adorable Sea Otter is not sweet—at least not in Human terms. The largest member of the weasel family, Otter has some decidedly feisty traits. Males will bite females on the nose to induce estrus (sometimes they’ll even kidnap pups if a female’s attention is not keen enough), and Otter will harass other beings for no discernable reason other than amusement. Still, seeing a pup nestled on mom’s chest, both napping as they bob in Bull Kelp fronds, makes even the grouchiest grouch soften and sigh, Awww.

That HERACLITEAN SUMMER and a GLIMPSE of GRACE

Ravaged miniature ocean, and you |otters, bobbing like flotsam.

Parched inland, we hardly deserve you. |Lightning strikes its book

of matches. Coyote, deer stepping |from ragged forest hems to find all

aflame. Gunmetal horizon a |box of dust split open, smudged, smoke

blankets, a cloak of ash. Another |year of masks, chokeholds and held

breath, insurrection, collapse. Star-|fish hands pressed to glass, passing

as touch. That anyone’s alive at all, |a miracle too easily dismissed.

Elegant sentinels, otters, |you’ve sniffed extinction. Next? Keystones

in the eco-arch, rich carbon sinks |you balance by existing despite us,

our poisons, our infatuation |with six-pack yokes. Whiskered, lithe, you

fluff silvering cheeks, grin, cradle, |nurse, cuddle, groom. Trust wide seagrass

fronds wrapped to stave a pup’s |drift toward predatory mouths, dive

beside sleek cormorants, bubble |canopies, bladders, blades, to forage, a

favored rock tucked underarm. Braid |understories of golden rope, stipes,

stems, shafts of fin-threaded light. |Snouts lifted, bead eyes toy-bright, tuned

to skies whirling with snowy egrets, |herons, gulls. You lie back into the sea’s

breathing, reach for paws of |strangers clutched close on both sides, ride

swells together, your raft salvation |beneath whatever weather comes,

though we’ll be long gone. And this |other ocean, wheeling stars, pricked

archer, seven sisters, Orion’s |belt, Hydrus, both dippers, Libra’s scales,

so cold, far-off, unfathomable, |always, and never ours at all, but yours.