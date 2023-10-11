One Poem by Julia Alvarez

Locust
Weybridge 1998
Happiness surprised me in middle age:
just in the nick of forty I found love,
a steady job, a publisher, a home,
ten acres and a sky-reflecting pond—
a better ending than I’d expected.
We built our own house on a bare hillside
and started planting trees: elm, maples, oak.
Under my second-story writing room
(which was all windows on the southeast side)
we put in locusts for their “instant shade.”
By our third anniversary those trees
were grown so tall, it was like climbing up
into a tree house when I went to work,
pulling the mind’s ladder up behind me
from the absorbing life I was living.
I tried to focus but those branches filled
with songbirds busy at their nest building,
squirrels scampering to the very edges
of blossoming branches buzzing with bees.
How could I write with all this activity?
It took some getting used to but, of course,
life feeds life. Where’d I get the idea
that art and happiness could never jive?
I felt stupid, wasting so many years.
But I took solace from those locust trees,
known for their crooked, seemingly aimless growth.
We have to live our natures out, the seed
we call our soul unfolds over the course
of a lifetime and there’s no going back
on who we are—that much I’ve learned from trees.
This is the third of five poems from the anthology reprinted in Terrain.org over the second week of October 2023. As an introduction to the poems, read James Crews’s “The Wonder of Small Things”.
“Locust” Copyright © 2004 by Julia Alvarez. From The Woman I Kept to Myself, published by Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill. By permission of Stuart Bernstein Representation for Artists. All rights reserved.
Header photo by Jarmila, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Julia Alvarez by Brandon Cruz González/El Vocero de Puerto Rico.