Locust tree flowers
PoetryThe Wonder of Small Things
·2 min read

One Poem by Julia Alvarez

from The Wonder of Small Things

Locust

Weybridge 1998
 

Happiness surprised me in middle age:
just in the nick of forty I found love,
a steady job, a publisher, a home,
ten acres and a sky-reflecting pond—
a better ending than I’d expected.
We built our own house on a bare hillside
and started planting trees: elm, maples, oak.
Under my second-story writing room
(which was all windows on the southeast side)
we put in locusts for their “instant shade.”

By our third anniversary those trees
were grown so tall, it was like climbing up
into a tree house when I went to work,
pulling the mind’s ladder up behind me
from the absorbing life I was living.
I tried to focus but those branches filled
with songbirds busy at their nest building,
squirrels scampering to the very edges
of blossoming branches buzzing with bees.
How could I write with all this activity?

It took some getting used to but, of course,
life feeds life. Where’d I get the idea
that art and happiness could never jive?
I felt stupid, wasting so many years.
But I took solace from those locust trees,
known for their crooked, seemingly aimless growth.
We have to live our natures out, the seed
we call our soul unfolds over the course
of a lifetime and there’s no going back
on who we are—that much I’ve learned from trees.

   

   
 

The Wonder of Small Things: Poems of Peace & Renewal, edited by James CrewsThis poem is excerpted from The Wonder of Small Things: Poems of Peace & Renewal (Storey Publishing, 2023), edited by James Crews, a collection of highly accessible, uplifting poetry celebrating the small wonders and peaceful moments of everyday life.

This is the third of five poems from the anthology reprinted in Terrain.org over the second week of October 2023. As an introduction to the poems, read James Crews’s “The Wonder of Small Things”.

“Locust” Copyright © 2004 by Julia Alvarez. From The Woman I Kept to Myself, published by Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill. By permission of Stuart Bernstein Representation for Artists. All rights reserved.

  

Julia AlvarezBorn in New York City in 1950, Julia Alvarez has written novels, including How the García Girls Lost Their Accents, In the Time of the Butterflies, and Afterlife, as well as poetry collections, including Homecoming, The Other Side/El Otro Lado, and The Woman I Kept to Myself. Alvarez’s awards include the Pura Belpré and Américas Awards for her books for young readers, the Hispanic Heritage Award, and the F. Scott Fitzgerald Award. In 2013, she received the National Medal of Arts from President Obama.

Header photo by Jarmila, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Julia Alvarez by Brandon Cruz González/El Vocero de Puerto Rico.

