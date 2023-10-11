One Poem by Julia Alvarez

Locust

Weybridge 1998



Happiness surprised me in middle age:

just in the nick of forty I found love,

a steady job, a publisher, a home,

ten acres and a sky-reflecting pond—

a better ending than I’d expected.

We built our own house on a bare hillside

and started planting trees: elm, maples, oak.

Under my second-story writing room

(which was all windows on the southeast side)

we put in locusts for their “instant shade.”

By our third anniversary those trees

were grown so tall, it was like climbing up

into a tree house when I went to work,

pulling the mind’s ladder up behind me

from the absorbing life I was living.

I tried to focus but those branches filled

with songbirds busy at their nest building,

squirrels scampering to the very edges

of blossoming branches buzzing with bees.

How could I write with all this activity?

It took some getting used to but, of course,

life feeds life. Where’d I get the idea

that art and happiness could never jive?

I felt stupid, wasting so many years.

But I took solace from those locust trees,

known for their crooked, seemingly aimless growth.

We have to live our natures out, the seed

we call our soul unfolds over the course

of a lifetime and there’s no going back

on who we are—that much I’ve learned from trees.



