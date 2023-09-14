Two Poems by Judith Harris

Cardinal and Pine Through

an Open Window

Every morning, the sun sets fire

to the fringed edges of the pine,

its pungent smell like turpentine

but now a stale perfume,

light equivocating in spiny shadows

of green. Then a flash of a cardinal

like a struck match, gliding on a burr

in the branch, inflating with song,

with the music of what’s happened

before turning back to the insistent

domestics of its chores, and I know

by the blue tint above, and easy

bluster of its wings, I’ve woken

on the right side of darkness.

When You Were Dying

When you were dying, I was awake

but did not hear you quietly close

the door to this life, at the very moment

you were turning away into a darkness

all of your own. Now that you’re dead,

you freely re-enter my dreams,

twenty years younger, with more flesh

on your bones, and I’m joyful again,

but you’re always gone by morning.

And there were times, I raised my voice,

crying out to you, and it took you forever

swearing you never heard me.