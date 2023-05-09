Two Poems by Jory Mickelson

Phenology

No lies, just my life,

lived wrong-headed

perhaps. The yard

lambent with grass.

Every spring there,

a cottontail, in a bush

a crow. Along the wall,

a doe bedding down.

And though I’ve never

seen one pregnant, each

year a fawn or two—

once even three,

all caution, ambling,

and spotted. Every year

the seasons passed

at the empty lot next to

the four-way stop,

the signs proclaiming:

Gun Show [mud] Boat Show [manure] Car Show [pollen] County Fair [hay] Craft Fair [frost]



This was my life, though

perhaps unremarkable

and only self-evidenced.

A window to look out,

a patch of grass

where something will

eventually lay itself,

come to rest.

[The earth must be a human thing]



The earth must be a human thing,

the way it burdens and unburdens

itself with snow. Worries stone

with wind. Throws fits, fist-

fulls of spark and storm, rages

with fire raised from those

furies. To think we used to call

these acts of gods. Who

wants a god so changeable,

able to drop sixty degrees

in seconds? Who banks our prayers

and promises in fog, where

there is no answering

back? No, the earth appears

in shine and shade, in wrack

and recklessness, entirely

human-made. Its binding-up

and brokenness, it is our own,

whether we decide to stay,

or are able to.