Two Poems by Jillian Hanson

By Late August

The cove is a morning-after scene,

as if mother nature partied her way

through July and now sprawls half-

conscious, damp cloth of marsh grass

covering her eyes. Feathers everywhere.

The water is low, drunk up and thick

with fowl. Mallards, mergansers,

Canada geese tip headfirst into muck

like they’re looking for loose change

between couch cushions. She rolls

in the pressing heat but doesn’t rise,

wrung out, vexed by what inevitably

comes next: a reckoning. The crisp

intervention of September will arrive

shortly, blazing with purpose and

clearing breezes. She’ll have to find

her second wind. Stand watch over

the lake as loons learn the air.

As maples burn, and tremulous

poplars drop coins at her feet.

On NPR this afternoon

Jane Fonda said her body feels such despair about the crisis

she is dedicating the rest of her life (“not very long!”

awkward laugh-cry) to climate activism. Next to

the radio in the kitchen, chicken roasting in the oven,

I feel it too: chest-clenched, neck-knotted, head-

split alarm that all our failures to live right

are now roosting. Do something, I whisper

for the thousandth time but can only watch

myself watching the light beyond the window,

a pathless patch of sky,

birds and then no birds.

Do something—