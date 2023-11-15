Maine coast
Poetry
·1 min read

Two Poems by Jillian Hanson

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

By Late August

The cove is a morning-after scene,
as if mother nature partied her way
through July and now sprawls half-
conscious, damp cloth of marsh grass
covering her eyes. Feathers everywhere.

The water is low, drunk up and thick
with fowl. Mallards, mergansers,
Canada geese tip headfirst into muck
like they’re looking for loose change
between couch cushions. She rolls

in the pressing heat but doesn’t rise,
wrung out, vexed by what inevitably
comes next: a reckoning. The crisp
intervention of September will arrive
shortly, blazing with purpose and

clearing breezes. She’ll have to find
her second wind. Stand watch over
the lake as loons learn the air.
As maples burn, and tremulous
poplars drop coins at her feet.

 

 

On NPR this afternoon

Jane Fonda said her body feels such despair about the crisis
she is dedicating the rest of her life (“not very long!”
awkward laugh-cry) to climate activism. Next to

the radio in the kitchen, chicken roasting in the oven,
I feel it too: chest-clenched, neck-knotted, head-
split alarm that all our failures to live right

are now roosting. Do something, I whisper
for the thousandth time but can only watch
myself watching the light beyond the window,

a pathless patch of sky,
birds and then no birds.
Do something—

 

 

 

Jillian HansonJillian Hanson is a poet, collage artist, and creative consultant with Blue Sky Black Sheep. She lives on a big lake in Maine with her husband, and is a graduate of the Stonecoast MFA program at the University of Southern Maine. Her poems and collages have been published (or are forthcoming in) The Meaning of Home and The Meaning of Things (Blue Sky Press), crtl + v journal, Wild Roof Journal, and the Stonecoast Review, among others.

Header photo by Robert Jones, courtesy Pixabay.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2023 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Next
I Play My Part

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, art, commentary, and design since 1998.