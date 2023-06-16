Four Poems by Ian Ramsey

Abashiri

I aspire to end up glacier-frozen,

or in a grizzly’s gut, following

in the lapsed family tradition.

Going back ten thousand years,

I mean. I’m thinking about this

while eating wasabi peas beneath

a woolly mammoth in a museum

in northern Japan.

The burly pachyderm,

found in a ten-mile plank of ice,

is now a resin of chemicals,

instead of a giant lung

of fresh-chewed ferns.

I’m thinking about becoming

a glacier entrepreneur,

cutting glaciers out of Greenland

and rigging them in South Beach

for ice-age mojitos, glaciers

in Sãu Paolo for air conditioning,

glaciers for the next big Dubai

figure skating complex where

Korean teenagers can land

triple axels on a LEED-certified

organic surface.

Since we can’t hurl spears

or love each other beneath

wads of furs, we’ll glacier out

Singapore to host the winter Olympics,

recycling meltoff into bottled water

and using profits to support

a cooperative of vegan

climate-change activists

making artisan kombucha

from ferns found in mammoth stomachs.

Glacier off tops of mountains

and glacier them back on,

glacier oceans back to cooler temps,

glacier my Pleistocene instincts

to my paleo diet and write an app

that tracks the eskering in real time.

Popping another pea,

I look up, part-orphan,

part-ambition, considering

the noiseless shaggy requiem.

It doesn’t look back.

Uggianaqtuq

And so the polar bear became a Patagonia campaign, a Sierra Club calendar photo, a YouTube video on which so many clicked the sad emoji. A victory for branding but not ultimately for the bear. The endless drift of extinction. Can you imagine your world literally melting away? My Inuit friends in Alaska had a word: Uggianaqtuq, “to behave strangely”—of the weather, how the dispersing cloud foretells a storm that comes in minutes instead of a day, the way spring is born again and again with melting, thawing, melting, thawing. The polar bear and I are born again as globalized citizens. The great white gods refugee their way south as the brown and black people head north, and the white people argue over what to do. Once a god of the mysterious barren north, you’re now a disoriented beggar seeing trees for the first time. Cruise ships. Exxon waits in the wings. Who could care as you wander a highway in Newfoundland, far from your beloved ice? I’m thinking about booking a luxury cruise through the Northwest Passage, to see it all before it’s gone. I’m hoping to see a polar bear, but not too close.

Walled Garden

These people are protecting bison and sage grouse

and grassland ecosystems. Non-profiting up patchworks

of land for this land trust or that park or that owl.

Lobbying to keep this forest roadless or to protect those

wolves, or save someone’s children from digital depression.

These people are demanding to delist those grizzlies,

to sell off that wildlife refuge, to buy those mining rights.

They are swinging hammers of money and protest to make

more money to not lose money to keep family together.

They are killing wolves to keep cattle, to hold values.

These people are crowded on benches, on their iPhones,

waiting for Old Faithful to erupt on the hour, killing time

watching David Attenborough shows in the walled garden

that is Netflix, in the walled garden that is Yellowstone,

in the walled garden that is the United States.

They are entering passwords to check the price of wolf

t-shirts on Amazon Prime compared to the park gift shop.

They are taking pictures, taking videos, measuring steps,

posting all of it to a cloud that knows them better

than they know themselves. These people are hunched

and sunburned in the desert as they hide from Border Patrol

who find them with satellites, as javelina grunt past them

as GPS-tracked grizzlies grunt across Yellowstone’s

park boundary, one minute protected, the next not,

migrating toward extinction, that burned-down church

that is all wall and no garden. I’m swiping through bear

and wolf pictures on my phone, a clumsy civilized effort

to give wild oxygen to my choked biology, and wondering

if we love things more when they’re scarce, especially when

there’s this foreground filter bubble of distraction, not in the

bison or sage grouse but burrowing inside people who are staving

off boredom and trolling but mostly working hard to keep their corner

of the garden growing while the weather gets more intense.

A strange recipe: two parts mammal gland instincts

with one part binge-clicking and one part culture, and you get

the only creatures who actually cultivate gardens even as

we destroy them, even as constantly refreshing this or that app

walls off our own interior gardens, all of which are complicated

responses to the knowledge of the garden that we originally

came from and are mostly failing to find our way back to.

Smokey

The bear coughs the bristlecone smoke like the rest of us,

but isn’t allowed into the visitors’ center for AC and free Kool-Aid.

No one said it was easy being an icon, a t-shirt, an ad campaign.

And what can I learn from the bear? He wears a GPS ear tag

and I an iPhone as I sit alone for two days in smoky Yosemite,

an abandoned husband with a burning heart. Half Dome

is more Beijing smog than Ansel Adams gelatin print wilderness.

Across the Sierras the Smokey signs feel useless. Endless helicopters

drop dispersant. The bear and I see extinction out of the corners

of our eyes. The annual fires roaring across the West are extinction

and administration’s selling off public lands is extinction,

the last grizzly in the Sierras was once extinction, the cougar

crossing the highway a protest of extinction. The story ends

with the real Smokey sleeping out his days in D.C.’s National Zoo,

dreaming of sagebrush while retirees eat wieners and point.

A boy grows up, his head dreaming on a teddy bear. Without realizing it,

his life is a shrine to bears. Bears in Alaska. Bears in Hokkaido.

Bears in the Andes. Bears in Quebec. Bears that don’t promise

self-actualization or a good 401K or freedom from cancer.

Bears that knock around the soul without permission.

Bears that ruin a marriage. The boy becomes a man who wants

to love women, but they will never smell like bears. People are people

but bears are a secret howling ladder to a world of smoky caves.

Even as I try not to think about bears, Smokey ambles slowly away,

his fur wet with my dreams. I have no right to bring him back to life.