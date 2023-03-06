This excerpt of Cascadia Field Guide: Art | Ecology | Poetry , edited by Elizabeth Bradfield, CMarie Fuhrman, and Derek Sheffield, is reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher, Mountaineers Books Have you ever been so filled up with the wonder of a place that it wants to spill out as a song? Well, here is the songbook. I imagine walking through a forest and pausing to read these illuminating pages aloud to a listening cedar or a dipper. There are field guides that help us to see, and to name, and to know; Cascadia Field Guide does all of that and more. This is a guide to relationship, a gift in reciprocity for the gifts of the land.

Tomcod/Bocaccio

(Sebastes paucispinis)

Tomcod is a name used for two very different fish, but the one we’re talking about here is of the rockfish (Sebastes) variety. Some call them Salmon Grouper, Salmon Rockfish, Slimy, Red Snapper, or Bocaccio. Bocaccio means “mouth” in Italian, and like most rockfishes, Tomcod do have large mouths (and eyes). They are rusty orange and mottled, and adults reach about the length of a Human arm.

Fish in the Sebastes genus generally are long-lived, and Tomcod is no exception, living (we think!) fifty years or so. Females only begin reproducing at twenty years of age, which makes Tomcod very susceptible to overfishing in regions where there is a commercial harvest. Enough of the youngsters must be preserved to grow into reproductive vigor for the population as a whole to thrive.

Rockfish are unusual in that, rather than releasing their eggs to the sea, females hold them internally and give birth to live young. As young larvae, Rockfish eat whatever drifts by them and can fit in their small mouths. Once large enough, they begin eating fish and squid. Don’t be shocked, but Rockfish like best of all to eat Rockfish!

Tomcod is generally the name used for younger fish, which are more easily and often caught, as they live in shallower kelp forests. Since 1990, there has been a precipitous decline in Bocaccio numbers in British Columbia, where they are listed as endangered. Puget Sound’s population was overfished, and today neither commercial nor recreational catches are permitted; Bocaccio in this population is listed as endangered. Offshore of Oregon, though, in wild Pacific waters, Tomcod still thrives.

Tom Cod

A Cod is not a Cod

If he’s a Tom.

Cod is a misnomer

since he’s actually

a fledgling

Rockfish,

Juvenile Bocaccio,

Who could grow

to be a Big Mouth

darter in the deep—

and then, perhaps,

at thirty or forty,

a sanguine moon

held up in the gillnet,

then crated into

the freezer truck,

laid flat on the ice-bed

at the market

where a man will

shovel ice chips.

Colder, colder.

Or, if the ocean were our indoors,

willowy seagrass our décor—

a baby fish, Tom Cod in the creche,

swimming under platforms by the oil jets.

He will grow and leave the shallows

relishing the sunken chill of colder

depths. He’d get out; he’d escape.

But that is just a wish.

No place is cold enough.

As a poet, I too craft a net.

All this slanty rhyme and

holes in the meter somehow

weave and snare a small

and unsuspecting fish.

Oh to dismantle all of it!