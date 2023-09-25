An opening reception for Expedition will be held on October 8, 2023 at the 705 West Printshop + Gallery in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, where these prints and poems can be seen in person until November 19. For more information about the prints in this series, visit deborahfries.net.



The monotypes, collages and narrative/lyric poems in EXPEDITION came into being concurrently in 2023 and have been combined to reflect the human chemistry that can be accessed even in the most barren of emotional landscapes.

The Poems

The expedition narrative is imaginary and metaphorical, but as I wrote the poems, I researched 19th-century arctic expeditions—most of which ended badly—as well as current conditions within the Arctic Circle. Every new relationship is a venture into the unknown, into challenging terrain. Deep cold, permafrost, and melting glaciers seemed right to me.

The Prints

The original prints and collaged prints in this collection are not literal, but atmospheric interpretations of places that may beckon or repel, depending on the viewer.

Documentation

A week before departure, you must complete

the Intent to Explore submission by overnight mail

or diary entry, a kind of pre-dawn pledge to sever

preconceptions from the ordinary passage of time,

to hold your lover harmless from being too or less

important. Your packing list circumvents certainty.

And accepting this—the long or short daylight,

the badass moments that may, may not imitate

existential glee—you will also need to submit

the 201.b Certificate of Compliance. That’s it.

The last paperwork you’ll sign will open a cold

portal to the train or seaplane or sled that will not

take but bring you to the edge of the village, where

you will trade cognition for feelings, a fast thaw

that begins with pink shadows beneath the snow.

The Physical

To join this expedition, the flyer reads, you must consent

to an examination of your resiliency core. Not the same

as strength, this ability to skate over ponds that have begun

to thaw has always been there, even when you couldn’t do

a single sit-up. If anything has atrophied from lack of use,

you will be asked to remember the lighting and weather

on the last day it was touched. Your legs will lengthen.

Your eyes will return to their birth color. You will accept

and be accepted in dark and light and your scars will fade,

even as others’ become more beautiful. Answer no. No,

you have never wanted to be part of an arctic expedition,

to allow your blood to freeze and thaw, to monitor rising

levels of dopamine. And yes, you will be able to ignore

all that goes on in warmer rooms, to separate your time

from time they spend with others. To sleep without dark.

The Guide

Because you did not see the caution inked on his wrist,

rigid terms that ran along a tendon shaft, you felt betrayed

when he was replaced by the new guide, a seasoned scout

who knew nothing of your fears or passions. Starving bears,

the heft of their ragged marches into town, thrashing small

pets and pressing snouts against glass. And the tall wolves.

How one stalker becomes a leggy pack, a chorus of prints

in new snow in the morning, wild rank smells left in your sheets.

New Guide jumped into your trip. Said he knew nuanced terrain,

how, alpha and authentic, he could detect changes in light and

tone and temperature. Okay. Probably. But you wanted the trek

that had been promised, how you’d learn to survive in dark or

dim, feel safe inside the thinnest shelter, have big trust. Sit here,

new guide says, patting the cot. He passes you his itinerary

and you read it, again and again, beneath the birch bark lamps.

Notebooks

There’s a reason each expeditioner gets a Moleskine pad

and set of fine point gel pens that freeze before thoughts

can crystalize. Point of view. Yours. His. Hers. Say you

capture sky in all its colored iterations. Beyond blue or black,

all possible grays. Pinkish moments that don’t last. Oblique

gold of a twilight found only through excursion. Your book

fills with sky notes until one day, you’ll see their water-stained

pages covered in sketches of lichens or dainty birds’ claws.

You thought they were sky lovers, too, captives of mare’s tails,

the hard green line of an approaching gale. But no. It was

something else that cold-wired their attentions, each mind

slugging over permafrost, seeking that thing. You didn’t

even know how they documented the day, what muddy

track you’d missed, the vermillion red tern’s beak you

didn’t notice. Yet you were both there, documenting.

Provisions

The cook, who is both sous chef and sensei,

has asked what you brought that he can use,

but because you missed the fine print, thinking

all meals would be provided, you tease and tell him

you brought a masala, herbs Provence, a za’atar,

expecting faux disappointment, clanging pots. But

no, he understands all you have to offer is spice,

no substantive provisions for a deep, deep cold.

You should have known more was expected, felt

what others might need. Did you bring vodka? Rice?

Lard? Understand that here we share, gather

everything we have, that there is no I in camp, but

there is a feast. We sense what others want.

Like you, he says. You want tiramisu and attention.

No, you say. I want wine and euphoria.

On Tundra

Just sidestep blue holes in the ice, those spheres of missing

data you want filled and frozen hard before base camp, ahead

of dark and goldwarm lanterns, eiderdown and flannel. By night

you may not know how solid the shore must be to hold so much,

support the armature of stories inked across his back, weight

of an arm draped over your hip, mass of unruly attraction. Feel

a new terrain devoid of jumpy detective work. On tundra, without

background checks or body language, you can forfeit research,

learn to read hoof and mitt prints, discern scents of hides and furs.

You’ll understand that without intel, instinct will give you footing.

You will feel the ground shudder before a reindeer stampede,

know how to hold the gaze of the largest wolf. Wildness, Cold

and Uncertainty will begin to feel like home. When you see venison

hung in a spruce for owls, it will seem ordinary. In this territory,

trust is bloodwarm, pleasure a frost quake that cannot kill.

The Cold

You could not pack your weight in eiderdown.

Have no adaptor to access power. Know the on-off

of thermal layering is existential mime. We pretend

we can find our comfort zone when it’s finally time

to embrace the cold, befriend it, that patient yeti who’s

been waiting in the fallen trees. Let him approach.

Remove your balaclava, grab breathsnow in your

gloveless hands, let your eyelashes freeze shut, feel

its come hither through frostbite and gale. In Barcelona

or Milan the gender of the cold is masculine, but here,

in your sub-zero fate, cold is neuter, it is abstinence,

whitesheets that remain cool and taut. Unwrinkled.

You needed to walk far into cold with a blank journal

to understand how ink freezes, paper flakes. Look.

You needed this to feel the fleshy heat of discovery.

Darkness

You may feel that the dark, which arrives late in this lat,

is the only place where you can sleep, even after hours

of snow glare and report writing and thin soups made

with ice harvested from a splitting glacier—locked in

that lack of nourishment, abundance of light and tasks,

this expedition leaving no room for restoration, yet you

wanted adventure, the long hike and bright sun of him.

Canada goose down and a soft blindfold may feign dark

but white nights, inevitable, and after he leaves your

hut and you can’t sleep, remember how you craved all

this, were willing to give up sleep and normal light days

to feel a snowshoe hare of small touches, gigantic wolf

of interminable connection. I’m not going to make it

you think. You need the black-out drapes of normal

to quiet thought, to block the brightness of the body.

The Dead

You will see dead things on this trek. Mammals and birds, large

fish. Some of what you see on ice, in mud, half-buried in snow,

will make you sad. The dead puffin won’t look like the stuffed bird

in the airport gift shop. But each carcass will remind you of the now

you must inhabit, of the life still in your chest and breast and legs,

the heart and brain that will insist on engagement. The windy

present. And when you think of those who perished on this same

glacier or slid into a crevasse of shame and despair, you’ll remember

the struggle of Eros and Thanatos, the need for insulation, wool,

fur and blood. You want Eros to win. Because there will always be

bones and feathers and scales on your path. But at night. His hand

finding you in the dark, beneath three quilts. Your warm and wet

defiance of death, refusal to become carrion before your party

reaches its destination, that thing beyond the blizzard, shiny ice

castle or small, thawing mammoth. The shape that awaits you.

Heat

You have been thinking of Mexico, of fabrics and fanciful

carved animals, the embroidered flowers and black clay pots

you loved in Oaxaca, vitality of high desert air, symmetrical

rows of agave. There is none of that here—no color or vibrance,

no heat of midday, pulse of the zócalo. Huddled beneath

an armor of skins and feathers and polyesters, you may be

tempted to return to the known world, with its hilly streets,

pink stucco and mezcal. It’s not a failing to want heat

and festivity, all served up in the sun. But on this cold plain,

where heat is a hallucination, Mexico a shimmer in a desert,

you chose to seek rather than visit. You want him to know the

limits of the body on permafrost, without spirits, pigments.

Just be with me, he says, so sure that skin on skin will flint fire,

make hues appear in your head, convince you that heat is

kindled in the mind, no matter the terrain or thick, white cold.

Lost

It could have happened in a whiteout or in starless dark,

even in the short stretch heading to mess, with floodlights

illuminating your path toward scents of bacon and toast.

Inevitably lost, your sense that there is a north star or sky.

No horizon, moral compass, roulette wheel of risky options.

Without bearings, you are a pillar of snow who looked back

and now cannot move, unable to discern building from bear,

glacier from gorge. He knows you are out there somewhere.

He’s waiting for you to find the waist-high rope that will lead

you back to camp, to brush your hand against it, be found.

As if the rope would be enough. There is still the left-right

decision, drifts that swallow the visible cord, wind that ices

the cornea, depressions of false tracks. Tricksters. Even

sounds are no help in this place. Chatter that travels through

snow is a two-way radio or colony of common murres.

Feast

The sled dogs eat lard and fish boiled in snow, huge chunks

of frozen chicken, kibble, mixed. They howl during the mixing,

then silence. That is what you’ll remember after the expedition—

the loud wanting followed by quiet. Wine. Rum. The first party.

He brought out chocolate bars and dried fruit and the explorers

became dancers and huggers and some one of you wanted the

aurora, begged to see neon curtains pulled back again and again.

Feast. You told him this was a feast of lights and cacao, electric

banquet of howls and fish heads, small cups of Jordan almonds.

His room a William Merritt Chase still life, limp fish falling out

of a copper kettle. Highlighted flesh on a dark field. That cold

devour of the moment, the seconds when the aurora was over

you, its green tingle a flash of transcendence. You will recall

waxy chocolate, dried apricots, Hudson’s Bay fleece. A sense

of celebration, how eagerly you danced and dined in the dark.