This excerpt of Cascadia Field Guide: Art | Ecology | Poetry , edited by Elizabeth Bradfield, CMarie Fuhrman, and Derek Sheffield, is reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher, Mountaineers Books Have you ever been so filled up with the wonder of a place that it wants to spill out as a song? Well, here is the songbook. I imagine walking through a forest and pausing to read these illuminating pages aloud to a listening cedar or a dipper. There are field guides that help us to see, and to name, and to know; Cascadia Field Guide does all of that and more. This is a guide to relationship, a gift in reciprocity for the gifts of the land.

– Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of Braiding Sweetgrass Learn more and purchase the book.

Pygmy Short-Horned Lizard

(Phrynosama douglasii)

You will have to be sharp-eyed to spy the grays and browns of sand, soil, and stone worn by Pygmy Short-horned Lizard, especially when they freeze in place to avoid detection or shimmy themselves into sand to escape the heat.

The adults are only about two to three inches long and have small nubs (or horns) pointed outward from the back of their smallish head and a round, flattened, spiky body edged by pointy scales.

Like other reptiles, they are ectothermic (cold-blooded), relying on their external environment to regulate their body temperature. Unlike most reptiles, however, who lay eggs, these females give live birth. Imagine holding seven tiny dragons, each as big as the tip of your pinkie, and you’ll understand why you might call this being magical. These little ones exist solely on a diet of ants, so wherever they are, an anthill or three will be close by.

The only place on the planet you will find this being is in Cascadia. Sadly, they have been extirpated from their former range in British Columbia but can still be found in other parts of the Shrub-steppe, and there are even some who live in the mountains where, as they hibernate under four to five inches of sand, they freeze solid like an ice pop, only to thaw in spring and crawl forth into the light.

Pygmy Short-Horned Lizard

Flat-bodied with a bluish underbelly

I loved to rub until her eyes

slowly closed, or his eyes, whatever it was.

We called them horny toads,

scooped from the sun-beaten

canyon floor, caught asleep

under the sagebrush shade.

They were more docile than the sleek,

slippery lizards, always squirming

through our fingers, feeling

for a way out. But the horny toads

seemed content as kittens,

would purr if they could.

I’d stroke the skin

between their ancient

triceratops heads, touch

a finger to the horned tips

and never break the skin.

I liked how they popped up on all fours

like a dog, looking for ants, then

flattened themselves to ground,

blending into the grainy tans

of sandy soil. I kept one in a shoebox

under my bed for days, feeding it

flies, a blue bottlecap of water

tucked in one corner, a bed

of newspaper ripped in strips,

headlines torn in half, then torn

again. It was the shredded world

she lived in, a mayhem of tiny letters

she couldn’t read, but even I,

a child, could see I had to give her up

to the dangers and cruelties,

the mess we’d made of it,

and let her go back to her home

under the high-tension towers

that buzzed through the canyon,

the smashed beer bottles

and crushed tin cans, plastic bags

struggling in windy branches

like trapped birds. And if he or she

could live there and thrive,

so could I. She never once

spit blood from her eyes.

Never ran. Only walked slowly

from my open palm and stood

above her shadow

on the cracked earth,

turning to stare at me

for what seemed like a long time,

before unhurriedly turning away.